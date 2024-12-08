Mass Deportations Top Trump’s To-Do List for Day One, Aide Says

The incoming White House policy deputy chief says there will be more funding for the immigration crackdown.

Stephen Miller, an influential adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, has revealed that the incoming administration will close the border down and begin mass deportations of illegal immigrants on the first day in office.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News on Sunday, the immigration hardliner, who is Trump’s pick for his deputy chief of staff for policy, said there will be unprecedented investment into stopping immigration.

He described how Republicans in Congress such as Lindsey Graham were preparing a full funding package that would be the “most significant border security investment in American history.”

“That would mean a historic increase in border agents, a pay raise for both full funding for military operations, full funding for ice beds, full funding for air marine operations, full funding for all of the barriers and technology that you need to ensure there’s never another got away entering this country,” he said.

“Now, President Trump, regardless on day one, is going to issue a series of executive orders that seal the border shut and begin the largest deportation operation in American history.

“Some of the Republicans have been talking about it for decades. But with Donald Trump, this is something that is going to happen. It’ll be the most important and significant, as I said, domestic policy achievement in half a century. Then the plan, as Senator Thune has laid out as incoming majority leader... would be to move immediately at that point.”

Miller also said the incoming administration had plans to make sweeping reforms to tax, trade and manufacturing. He was light on details on what those policies would involve.

“With the two or three seat majority in the House, obviously that’s going to take some time,” he admitted. “Nobody, I repeat, nobody, is even talking about or considering delaying tax [reform].

“What the Senate has talked about doing is giving the President within a week or two of taking the oath of office the most significant domestic policy achievement in at least 50 years, our border patrol, our ICE officers, and every element of our domestic security operation will be fully funded to take down the cartels and eradicate the criminal gang threat in this country, once and for all.”