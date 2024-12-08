Mass Deportations Top Trump’s To-Do List for Day One, Aide Says

Maurício Alencar
·2 min read
The incoming White House policy deputy chief says there will be more funding for the immigration crackdown.
The incoming White House policy deputy chief says there will be more funding for the immigration crackdown.

Stephen Miller, an influential adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, has revealed that the incoming administration will close the border down and begin mass deportations of illegal immigrants on the first day in office.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News on Sunday, the immigration hardliner, who is Trump’s pick for his deputy chief of staff for policy, said there will be unprecedented investment into stopping immigration.

He described how Republicans in Congress such as Lindsey Graham were preparing a full funding package that would be the “most significant border security investment in American history.”

“That would mean a historic increase in border agents, a pay raise for both full funding for military operations, full funding for ice beds, full funding for air marine operations, full funding for all of the barriers and technology that you need to ensure there’s never another got away entering this country,” he said.

“Now, President Trump, regardless on day one, is going to issue a series of executive orders that seal the border shut and begin the largest deportation operation in American history.

“Some of the Republicans have been talking about it for decades. But with Donald Trump, this is something that is going to happen. It’ll be the most important and significant, as I said, domestic policy achievement in half a century. Then the plan, as Senator Thune has laid out as incoming majority leader... would be to move immediately at that point.”

Miller also said the incoming administration had plans to make sweeping reforms to tax, trade and manufacturing. He was light on details on what those policies would involve.

“With the two or three seat majority in the House, obviously that’s going to take some time,” he admitted. “Nobody, I repeat, nobody, is even talking about or considering delaying tax [reform].

“What the Senate has talked about doing is giving the President within a week or two of taking the oath of office the most significant domestic policy achievement in at least 50 years, our border patrol, our ICE officers, and every element of our domestic security operation will be fully funded to take down the cartels and eradicate the criminal gang threat in this country, once and for all.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump taps forceful ally of hard-line immigration policies to head Customs and Border Protection

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The picture of who will be in charge of executing President-elect Donald Trump's hard-line immigration and border policies has come into sharper focus after he announced his picks to head Customs and Border Protection and also the agency tasked with deporting immigrants in the country illegally.

  • Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

  • Trump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’

    With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.

  • 16 People Who Voted For Donald Trump Are Sharing Exactly Why They're Already Questioning Their Decision

    "I could care less about politics; that crap is for the 1% type of people who are rich."

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s Praise for QAnon

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillip played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the central figure behind it. QAnon posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power

  • Trump’s Biggest Lies from His ‘Meet the Press’ Interview

    From immigrants to Obamacare, the president-elect continued his campaign trail falsehoods

  • Syria’s Assad Is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • Trump Directly Addresses Pete Hegseth Alcohol Question

    President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had a drinking

  • Watching with trepidation and glee, Netanyahu orders military to seize Syria buffer zone

    Israeli leaders are watching events across the border in Syria with trepidation, as 50 years of detente were upended in a matter of hours.

  • Jon Stewart slams media speculation of Trump presidency

    “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart criticized the media’s coverage of President-elect Trump’s incoming presidency, questioning whether some speculation is doing more harm than good. “We don’t know what’s going to happen when Donald Trump takes over. Unfortunately, we can’t see into the future, but we have to be prepared for all outcomes. I don’t…

  • CSIS says it will disclose 'some information' about foreign interference to Pierre Poilievre

    Canada's spy agency says it will disclose "some information" about foreign interference to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has resisted getting the national security clearance he needs to review classified documents about the issue because it would muzzle him.The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told CBC News on Saturday that it's determined "the disclosure of some information to the leader of the Official Opposition through a threat reduction measure is appropriate."Class

  • An Alabama couple were ardent Trump supporters. Then their trans son told them he wanted to die

    Once news outlets called the election for Trump in the early hours of November 6, panic ripped through the LGBTQIA+ community and hotlines saw a dramatic surge in calls. Michelle Del Rey reports

  • Russian bases in Syria threatened by insurgent advance, say Moscow's war bloggers

    (Reuters) -Two strategically-important Russian military facilities in Syria and Moscow's very presence in the Middle East are under serious threat from rapidly advancing insurgents, Russian war bloggers have warned. With Russian military resources mostly tied down in Ukraine where Moscow's forces are rushing to take more territory before Donald Trump comes to power in the U.S. in January, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground in Syria is far more limited than in 2015 when it intervened decisively to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Rapid advances by the insurgents threaten to undermine Russia's geopolitical clout in the Middle East and its ability to project power in the region, across the Mediterranean and into Africa.

  • Haley on Biden’s pardon reversal: ‘He thought he was going to be president again

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) recently weighed in on the reason behind President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, pointing to the twists and turns of the presidential election cycle. Biden, who announced on Sunday that he would offer clemency to Hunter Biden for his federal gun and tax charges, had previously vowed…

  • Syrian government falls in stunning end to 50-year rule of Assad family

    BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to the 50-year rule of the Assad family after a sudden rebel offensive sprinted across government-held territory and entered the capital in 10 days.

  • Video of military police officer throwing man off bridge sparks anger in Brazil

    A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.

  • The Trump Economy Begins: 4 Money Moves Boomers Should Make Before Inauguration Day

    Economic shifts are on the horizon, affecting taxes, healthcare and housing as the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump approaches. Learn More: 3 Things Retirees Should Sell To Build...

  • Modi's BJP says US State Department targeting India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the State Department and "deep state" elements in the U.S. of trying to destabilise India in conjunction with a group of investigative journalists and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi's Congress party used articles by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that "singularly focused" on the Adani Group and its alleged closeness to the government to undermine Modi, the ruling party said on Thursday.

  • Financial Experts’ 2025 Predictions for Inflation Under Trump

    Every President has a major impact on inflation. Policies around government spending, taxation, and trade relations influence the prices of goods and services. President-elect Donald Trump will return...