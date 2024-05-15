Mass. doctor fact checks gut health trends

CBC

Toronto's medical officer of health says she will resign from her position at the end of the year after eight years on the job.Dr. Eileen de Villa said Tuesday in a YouTube video that she will step down effective Dec. 31. De Villa has been the medical officer of health since 2017, leading Toronto Public Health (TPH)."What can I say? It has been a remarkable time these past eight years. We have really come through quite the remarkable journey," De Villa says in the video.De Villa said the city's