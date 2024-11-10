Mass Effect TV series is officially happening at Amazon

A Mass Effect TV series is officially in the works at Amazon MGM studios.

The original video game trilogy received rave reviews following its launch in 2007, but the franchise was put on a break in 2017 after its fourth instalment Mass Effect: Andromeda.

According to Variety, Amazon was first in talks to develop a Mass Effect TV series back in 2021, and those plans are now officially underway.

BioWare / EA

Related: Ted Lasso star lands next TV role

Details regarding the plot are yet to be announced, but Fast & Furious 9's Daniel Casey is on board to write and executive produce the adaptation.

Meanwhile, former Marvel executive Karim Zreik will serve as executive producer under his Cedar Tree Productions banner, alongside Iron Man's Ari Arad and EA's Michael Gamble.

The Mass Effect game trilogy was set in the 22nd century and revolved around Commander Shepard, a human soldier trying to save humanity from a race of aliens known as the Reapers.

Andromeda featured a new protagonist and took players further into the future however, the fourth game divided fans who criticised the animation and the mishandling of a transgender character.

BioWare / EA

Related: Best streaming services in 2024

Digital Spy's review noted: "Sadly for Andromeda, its biggest gambles fail to pay off. What's new is mired in a bog of design and technical issues, and that which is familiar fails to outshine the original trilogy.

"Mass Effect developer BioWare's alien galaxy looks and sounds an awful lot like the Milky Way but with added frustrations, and it's hard not to feel that BioWare has levied its great talents in the wrong places."

Despite the video game's flaws, the franchise has received multiple mobile games, an animated film, novels, comic books, and other media. A fifth Mass Effect game is also currently in development.

You Might Also Like