Mass. HS basketball referee collapses at game, dies
The tragic incident happened during the final seconds of the Watertown-Old Rochester Regional girls basketball game on Friday night.
The Wildcats started the season a program-best 12-1, including a win at Duke, and were receiving votes in the AP poll.
Travis Kelce addressed speculation that he'll propose to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl.
The details, provided by the PGA Tour's TourCast, are ugly.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving Carolina. Anaheim received Toronto's third-round pick in 2025 in the deal announced Thursday night, while Carolina gets Toronto's sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Ducks will pay 50% of Lyubushkin's remaining salary this season, while the Hurricanes will pay an additional percentage.
Meghan Markle was pictured enjoying a lavish ski trip with her friends and children, Archie and Lilibet in new photos. See images.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama outplaying Chet Holmgren.
"However that’s going to happen, I don’t know, but that’s what I would like to see."
LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR on Saturday displayed a clearly altered glove that Joey Logano wore in qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where aerodynamic-deflecting alterations were so obvious it looked as if he was wearing part of an amphibious costume. The black glove for Logano's left hand had webbing made of an unspecified material in between every finger. The theory is that Logano, who qualified second at Atlanta last weekend, had the glove altered in order to place his hand out his window as
DENVER (AP) — Suspended Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant received a group hug from his former Denver teammates and a glittering championship ring before promptly leaving the arena. After all, rules are rules. The NBA made an allowance for Bryant to be on hand before the game because it was the Heat’s only visit this season to Denver. Suspended players are typically not allowed to be present at the arena on game nights. The Nuggets rolled out the red carpet for Bryant, who was with the team last J
How difficult will it be for someone to catch LeBron James on the NBA's all-time scoring list? Consider these fun facts.
After winning her battle for Canadian citizenship earlier this year, teenage surfer Erin Brooks won't be wearing the Maple Leaf at the Paris Olympics. Brooks has been eliminated at the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games, the final Olympic qualifier that wraps up Sunday in Puerto Rico. Brooks, one of six Canadians competing, was knocked out of Round 2 by France's Vahiné Fierro and then eliminated in Thursday's repechage round. Canadians Sanoa Dempfle-Olin, who is provisionally qualified for the Olympic
TORONTO (AP) — Raptors star Scottie Barnes will be sidelined indefinitely after he broke the middle finger on his left hand during the first half of Friday night’s loss to Golden State. Barnes won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2022. A first-time All-Star this season, the 6-foot-7 forward came into Friday’s game averaging career highs of 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Barnes was subbed out with just under two minutes to play in the second quarter and went to the locker room for tr
TORONTO — Guard Javon Freeman-Liberty had his deal with the Toronto Raptors converted to a standard NBA contract on Friday. Per team policy, financial terms of the deals were not disclosed. The six-foot-four Freeman-Liberty has appeared in 21 regular-season games for the Raptors 905 this season, Toronto's G League affiliate. He's averaged a team-high 24 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 35.5 minutes. He is shooting .459 (177-386) from the field, .338 (47-139) from three-point ran
The 2024 NFL free agency period begins March 13, following a two-day legal tampering period. Here are the 50 hottest free agents you need to know.
For the second straight year, no LIV golfers will be in the field.
Javelinas, which are most active at night, dug up big swaths of grass at this scenic golf course.
With the final weeks of the NHL season here, every move is important. Any of these skaters could contribute to your late-season fantasy run.
TORONTO — Hundreds of fans waited by the tunnel, waving Golden State Warriors jerseys to be signed by Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson. More held up cellphones, trying to get a photo of their basketball heroes. If it wasn't for the Toronto Raptors logo at centre court, Scotiabank Arena could have passed for San Francisco's Chase Center. Curry had 25 points on seven three-pointers to lead Golden State past the Raptors 120-105 on Friday as Toronto all-star Scottie Barnes left the game early with a b
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also addressed a ruling by a judge requiring him to take a paternity test in case regarding him being the biological father of a 27-year-old woman.
Anthony Kim's second round couldn't have started much worse, but he salvaged the day with steady play.