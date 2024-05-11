Mass. man who received world’s first genetically-edited pig kidney transplant has died
The 62-year-old, who was living with end-stage kidney disease, received a pig kidney with 69 genomic edits less than two months ago.
The 62-year-old, who was living with end-stage kidney disease, received a pig kidney with 69 genomic edits less than two months ago.
“We made the decision between us that we’re married for life,” Risher tells PEOPLE
Will the new subvariant cause another surge in COVID-19 cases? Here's what you should know.
The 44-year-old documented her plastic surgeries on social media ahead of Mother's Day
Rache Schoutsen explores why the anti-sunscreen movement has gotten so much attention and reveals the real dangers when it comes to sunscreen application - or lack thereof.
Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler are two public figures spreading MS awareness by sharing their stories.
"I saw my mom recover from every procedure. It looked awful," the star tells PEOPLE of being too scared to go under the knife
Don't ignore these common signs.
Research shows women are often misdiagnosed with postpartum depression instead of birth trauma.
My mom died on Mother's Day weekend in 2018. We were both yoga teachers, and I honor her memory on the painful anniversary by teaching a yoga class.
Grapefruit is the superfood you should think about incorporating into your diet. But, it's not for everyone.
The St. Francis Medical Center in California wants the public's help identifying a male patient they discovered in South L.A. nearly a month ago.
Both Dharmesh Patel's legal team and his wife have advocated against jail time
Canned goods and other types of food in your pantry might not be as healthy as you think. These grocery items contain added sugar and other unhealthy additives.
Insomnia, anxiety and mood swings are all symptoms people can experience when going through perimenopause — the process of change that leads up to menopause. Experts say people don't realize it can start as early as your late 30s.
Misinformation and commercialisation of women's healthcare leaves many vulnerable to unproven claims.
The disease has spread to poultry in 48 states, dairy cattle in nine, and two people in Texas and Colorado.
There has been an increase in sick and injured brown pelicans
A group of Republican senators on Friday introduced legislation aimed to steer women away from abortion by boosting access to resources for pregnant women.
Dr. Wynne Armand, of Massachusetts General Hospital, says many cleaning products have chemicals that are harmful to your health.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty ImagesThe next pandemic could be starting up in American dairies, according to investigative journalist and fast food expert Eric Schlosser.The Fast Food Nation author, who is also producing a documentary about the fast food system in America, told Bill Maher that the sudden prevalence of bird flu in dairy farms was cause for alarm during his appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night.“We have avian influenza being spread by cows, and scientists had no idea until