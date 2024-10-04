'Mass Murderer' Killed Mom-to-Be and 3 Others as They Lay on Their Mattresses in Ohio Home

Christopher Monroe, Dejuan Damar Willis, Aiyanna Quitman and Jazmyne Lawson were killed by Terrell Silver in 2019

National Gun Violence Memorial (4) Dejuan Damar Willis (left); Christopher Monroe; Aiyanna Quitman; and Jazmyne Lawson

An Ohio man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing five people, including a pregnant teenager, in 2019.

Christopher Monroe, 23, Dejuan Damar Willis, 20, Aiyanna Quitman, 19, and Jazmyne Lawson, 18, were fatally shot by Terrell Silver in a Cleveland home as they lay on two mattresses on the floor, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office said in a statement this week. Lawson was five and a half months pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Silver, 35, went into the home where the victims were staying and shot them several times, per the statement. He then fled the scene.

Authorities estimate the murders took place sometime in the two-week window of Sept. 7, 2019, and Sept. 21, 2019.

The decomposed bodies of the victims were discovered by Cleveland police on Sept. 21 inside the house, per the prosecutor’s office.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Terrell Silver

Silver was found guilty in September of seven counts of aggravated murder, four counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, one count attempted murder and one count of aggravated burglary, per the prosecutor’s office.

On Monday, Sept. 30, the prosecutor’s office announced Silver has been sentenced to five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole as well as another three decades to be served consecutively.

At Silver’s sentencing, family members of the victims gave moving statements, per Cleveland19.

“You have destroyed four families and five lives, and for what?” Aiyanna Quitman’s mother Tammy Quitman said, per the outlet. “I will never be the same. I have not been the same. I have to take anxiety medicine. Sometimes I eat, sometimes I don’t.”

Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in his office's statement, “Terrell Silver is a convicted mass murderer. He is the worst of the worst. Ultimately justice for this mass murderer awaits him in prison, or hell, or both."



