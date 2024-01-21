Mass. police officer shot; Barricaded suspect arrested hours later
A Massachusetts town police officer was hospitalized after being shot Saturday night in a small town in rural Massachusetts, state police say.
A Massachusetts town police officer was hospitalized after being shot Saturday night in a small town in rural Massachusetts, state police say.
Kacey DeLeon told the Star-Telegram she tried convincing her father, Scotty Jackson, to come home early as he usually never made deliveries in the evening.
A Texas man who kidnapped a 13-year-old girl in San Antonio and sexually assaulted her multiple times while driving her to Southern California last year pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping charge Friday as part of a plea agreement, the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said.
"The murder of Henry Tapia is a senseless tragedy fueled by hate and anger," Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a release at the time
The lawyer representing the mother, father, sister and co-worker of slain "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released a statement in response to actor Alec Baldwin's second indictment.
Cole Hosack was only supposed to be in Dawson Creek, B.C., for a few days.The 24-year-old was travelling over the holidays from Prince George, B.C., to Medicine Hat, Alta., to start a new job. He was with a friend who has family in Dawson Creek, so they stopped in town to celebrate on New Year's Eve.He went to a bar on Dec. 31 and hasn't been heard from since."My worst fear right now is not finding him for the next 30 years," his mother Julie Hosack said in an interview with CBC News.Hosack orga
A woman who spent years working in Calgary's sex trade to support a drug addiction told a judge that she believed Richard Mantha wanted to help her get away from the lifestyle by offering manual labour on his rural property.She testified Friday that instead, she was sexually assaulted and attacked by the man she once considered a friend.The woman, whom CBC News has previously identified as Avery, was the Crown's first witness at Mantha's trial. As Avery testified, by her side was a dog named Cal
The man said it’s possible he “blacks out” when spanking the children, according to police.
“They aggressively confronted, attacked and repeatedly kneed Mr. Jackson in the groin as he pleaded with the officers,” an attorney said about the incident in California.
Denise Huskins' kidnapping baffled police, who publicly cast doubt on her and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn for months in 2015
WARNING: This story contains descriptions of sexual violence.A nearly 80-year-old woman, who was raped and robbed in an Edmonton parkade more than four decades ago, is relieved her attacker has finally been sentenced.On Friday, Court of King's Bench Justice Paul Belzil sentenced John Beausoleil, 70, to three years for the rape conviction and six months for robbery, in connection to the attack in 1981."I'm glad it's over, and I'm glad he's paying for what he did," the woman, whose identity is pro
A restaurant in Windsor, Ont., is cooking up extra food for people who cannot afford a meal — and dishing it out for free. But the staff say they're the ones getting the benefits.Ten Friends Diner, at the corner of Wyandotte Street and Moy Avenue, is a non-profit establishment that provides support and employment training for people with mental illness.The staff collect donations in a jar to pay for meals for anyone who can't afford them, said Steven Cromie, the restaurant's peer leader."It's ju
The car rotated and crashed into a bridge railing, officials say.
Halton police and the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario are investigating a "suspicious" sudden death in Oakville early Saturday morning.In a news release, police said a 20-year-old woman was found in "medical distress" outside of Sunningdale Public School at about 6:30 a.m.She was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said."Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of how the victim came to be outside the school and are reviewing sources of vide
The family of a slain Scarborough man hope news of his cracked, decades-old cold case brings comfort to other victim families waiting for justice to be served. Kevin McBride was found with multiple stab wounds in his apartment in May 1982. His case went cold until 2016, when it was revisited by cold case investigators who wanted to re-examine exhibits and seized items from the original investigation with the hope that advancements in forensic testing could generate new leads.Last week, after put
Robert Rea died of natural causes, and the remains of his wife, Peggy, who was believed to have been dead at least six years, were also found nearby.
Fatiha Sabrin, 11, went into cardiac arrest and later died in the hospital
"I couldn’t open my jaw. I was to tell the doctor I fell down the stairs. Mom stayed nearby to make sure I did."
In October 2022, the 81-year-old’s “mummified” body was discovered inside his residence when his son-in-law called police.
ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president. She has defended her hiring of Wade — who has little prosecutorial experience — and has not directly
CALGARY — One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade in April 2022 when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work. The woman, who can't be identified because of a publication ban, said she knew the man who went by the nickname "Poncho" as an acquaintance and even thought he was a friend. "He picked me up and had taken me for a ride, and we had discussed how I could help him with some of my talents as a trade pers