Mass. police seek ID of butcher shop armed robbery suspects
Employees said two men with handguns, wearing masks and hoods covering their their faces, walked into the business.
A Chabad official said a cement truck was at the building to repair damaged walls following the discovery of the tunnel.
The baby and a 17-month-old were left alone for 37 hours, officials said.
A Calgary mother whose boyfriend murdered her three-year-old daughter after the girl interrupted his video game delivered a powerful victim impact statement Thursday, telling her ex that she is "ashamed" to have ever known him. "I hope her face haunts you til the day you die," Helen Wordsworth told Justin Bennett at his second-degree murder sentencing hearing. Ivy Wick died of her injuries after eight days on life support in hospital in the fall of 2017.When she was admitted to hospital, Bennett
The former president blamed the New York AG for Exxon leaving the state back in 1989 ― even though she was elected in 2018.
A store clerk who allegedly used a baseball bat to hit a man who attempted to rob his convenience store is now facing a charge of aggravated assault, Peterborough police say.In a news release issued Tuesday, the Peterborough Police Service said officers were called to a convenience store in the King Street and Bethune Street area around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 5. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male clerk was helping a customer when a second man entered the store demanding money and brandishing
An Indigenous man from Ontario was shot and killed in Florida this weekend following a Miami Dolphins football game, say police. Dylan Isaacs, 30, was from Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton. He was leaving the stadium with his friends late Sunday night when he reportedly encountered a person driving erratically and striking a pedestrian, Miami Gardens police said in a statement. Isaacs and the driver got into an argument and the driver allegedly pulled a gun and shot Isaacs to death,
Bruce Edward Bell was arrested on charges including kidnapping in connection to the armed robbery late last month in the Sun Valley.
“He told me, ‘Give me your bag,’ and I told him, ‘No,’” the woman said.
“Money does not equal justice for a young man that was murdered,” said an attorney, referring to the California man.
The couple's son has been charged with capital murder, police confirmed to PEOPLE
Warning: This story contains explicit language.A Saskatoon woman who threatened the prime minister on October 2023 in an online chat on the platform TikTok is not going to jail.Marly Dansereau appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday. Judge Lua Gibb accepted a joint sentencing submission from prosecutor Paul Goldstein and defence lawyer Logan Marchand. They had recommended a 12-month conditional discharge."Miss Dansereau didn't know she was being recorded when she said what she had sa
Edmonton police arrested one man and two women Wednesday as they dismantled a homeless encampment, including a reporter who had been covering the issue. "One male and two female demonstrators were arrested for obstructing police during cleanup of the encampment," police said in a release. "Charges are pending at this time." Ethan Cox of Ricochet Media said the reporter, Brandi Morin, told him from police custody that she was at the encampment during the police action. Cox said she was arrested a
A Toronto man has been charged with public incitement of hatred after police allege he held a "terrorist flag" during a demonstration last weekend.
Scammers in Bihar state promised to pay huge sums of money to men to get childless women pregnant.
Food Network star and celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson was arrested near Louisville, Kentucky, and accused of breaking into a woman’s home and strangling her. Ferguson, 36, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to seven different charges connected to the alleged Jan. 2 attack, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. He was released on $10,000 bond. Ferguson’s attorney said he shares three children with ...
Trevor Bickford pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from a 2022 New Year's Eve knife attack on three New York Police Department officers manning a checkpoint on the Times Square periphery. Bickford, who was 19 when he carried out the alleged attack, came from Maine in December 2022 intending to carry out a jihadist attack on officers in uniform with a "machete-style knife," prosecutors said. Bickford, now 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder of government officials and three counts of assault on government officials.
PEMBROKE, Ont. — Police say they have made another arrest in the May 2023 deaths of two teens from the Greater Toronto Area, charging a 17-year-old from Ottawa with murder. Ontario Provincial Police say the 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Police allege two 16-year-olds from Mississauga were killed on May 22 in a targeted shooting in Pembroke, a city northwest of Ottawa. OPP say a third 16-year-old,
Victor Lee Turner and Megan R. Turner (formerly known as Pamela K. Turner) were taken into custody at their Cross Hill, South Carolina, home on Wednesday and charged with the cold case murder of Justin Lee Turner, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. Megan Turner, then known as Pamela Turner, reported Justin missing on March 3, 1989, telling Berkeley County authorities that the 5-year-old never got off the school bus that afternoon, according to the probable cause affidavit. Two days later, Victor Turner found his son's strangled body hidden in the Turners' pickup truck camper on their property, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Another suspect from Ottawa has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of a pair of 16-year-olds last spring in Pembroke, Ont.Police were called to a Mackay Street apartment building in the eastern Ontario city just before 3 a.m. on May 22, where they found two people with critical injuries.Both were taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead. Not long after, police found the body of a third person near the initial scene.Four days later, Ontario Provincial Polic
The RCMP's counter-terrorism team has carried out a search at CFB Valcartier, a military base northwest of Quebec City.The integrated national security enforcement team executed the search warrant on Wednesday and Thursday.The group tracks, deters, disrupts and prevents criminal activities of terrorist groups.Erique Gasse, a spokesperson for the RCMP, says the investigation involved an employee of the military base as well as an outside vehicle. The team also conducted a search at another addres