Mass power outages hit Puerto Rico on New Year's Eve: Here's what to know

Most of Puerto Rico was hit by a major power outage on Tuesday and it could be until the early days of January until power is restored.

Puerto Rico's power company said it began working to restore power to the island early in the morning. By 7 p.m. local time, Luma Energy, the power company that supplies the territory, said it had restored service to more than 336,000 customers. That means just under 23% had power by evening.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, around 1.2 million customers in Puerto Rico, or 82.2% of the electricity company's clients, were spending New Year's Eve without electricity.

Service was restored to 16 hospitals, including medical center and municipal hospital of San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital, Luma Puerto Rico posted on X.

Which regions in Puerto Rico are most affected?

The following were the regions most affected by the outages as of 7:30 p.m. local time, according to Luma:

ADVERTISEMENT

Arecibo : About 86% of the region, 170,504 clients

Ponce : Around 98% of the region, 225,847 clients

Mayaguez: Around 91% of the region, 198,384 clients

A major power outage plunged much of Puerto Rico into darkness Tuesday, with the US island territory's electric utility saying restoration could take up to two days. The "island-wide blackout" began at 5:30 a.m.

When will power be restored?

Luma said midday Tuesday that power would be restored to the island in 24 to 48 hours.

What happened?

Puerto Rico experienced a massive power outage beginning at about 5:30 a.m. local time Tuesday morning.

"While the cause of the outage is under investigation, preliminary findings point to a failure in an underground line," Luma said in a statement to Reuters.

Ivan Baez, a spokesperson for power generator Genera, said the electric line that's believed to have failed was operated by Luma and has impacted plants run by Genera and private generators, Reuters reported.

Travel

The U.S. territory sees about 6 million visitors a year and is a popular vacation spot around Christmas and New Year’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, a major hub with frequent flights to and from New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia, said it is operating on generators.

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. You can connect with her on LinkedIn, follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at jgomez@gannett.com(This story has been updated to add new information and to add a new video.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puerto Rico power outages: Over 1 million clients without power on NYE