Hungary: Orban addresses child-abuse scandal after protests

Large crowds streamed into Budapest's Heroes' Square for the demonstration entitled "there are monsters out there"

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has addressed a child sexual abuse scandal that has shocked the nation.

Mass protests were sparked after it was revealed that a former official, convicted of covering up sexual crimes at a state-run children's home, had been granted clemency.

Thousands packed the historic Heroes' Square in Budapest on Friday, in solidarity with abuse victims.

There have been several resignations over the controversial pardon.

President Katalin Novak, who granted the pardon, and two senior figures in Mr Orban's ruling Fidesz party stepped down last week.

The scandal has become the biggest threat to Mr Orban's conservative rule since he returned to power in 2010.

His government has made family values a core theme of its policies, so for the past week it has been thrown on the defensive.

The prime minister will deliver his annual state of the nation address later on Saturday, where he is expected to reassure his supporters he is back in charge, that his government has done more to protect children than any other, and that when his officials make mistakes - they resign.

Friday's protests saw tens of thousands of people stream into Heroes' Square for the demonstration entitled "there are monsters out there".

Political parties were asked to stay away: this was a show of force by mostly young Hungarians in protest against the abuse and neglect of children and for social solidarity.

Hungarian President Katalin Novak announced her resignation in a live television address

Katalin Novak stepped down as president last week and apologised for "a mistake" in granting the pardon.

The controversy which led to the resignations came after the names of 25 people pardoned by Ms Novak in April last year were made public by Hungarian media.

On the list of convicts was the deputy director of a children's home near Budapest, who had been jailed for three years after forcing children to retract claims of abuse against the director of the home.

The director had himself been jailed for eight years over abusing children at the government-run facility.

Separately, Bishop Zoltan Balog resigned from his leadership role in the Hungarian Reformed Church after admitting he had supported Ms Novak's pardon for the deputy director of the children's home.