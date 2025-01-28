Mass. school staff member arrested, sent 'obscene material' to minor, police say

CBC

The William R. Bennett Bridge connecting West Kelowna to Kelowna has reopened to traffic in both directions after an explosives team gave the all-clear to a suspicious white van that had been parked in the middle of the bridge in the early morning hours.Kelowna RCMP said the incident started at around 3:45 a.m. PT Monday when they responded to a distraught man who had parked the vehicle sideways across the eastbound lanes in the middle of the bridge. The man had lit a small fire inside.Kelowna R