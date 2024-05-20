Mass. Senate president wants to keep border tolls on table

WMUR - Manchester

Massachusetts state Senate president Karen Spilka said on WCVB's On The Record, no options should be ruled out, including tolls for the Cape Cod bridges and congestion pricing in Greater Boston.

Latest Stories

