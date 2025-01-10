Mass. teacher accused of distributing obscene content to minors
A Cambridge teacher is facing serious charges for allegedly distributing obscene material to minors, including child pornography, according to officials.
Instead of mourning the dead and the devastating destruction that has befallen the city of Los Angeles due to raging wildfires, X owner Elon Musk has taken to his far-right hate speech incubator to blame the fires on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. In other words, Musk is quite literally using blatantly sexist and outright racist lies to pin the climate change-fueled disaster on minorities. "They prioritized DEI over saving lives and homes," Musk tweeted, responding to a horrify
The victim confronted one of her assailants in court
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A man who fired a gun inside a restaurant in the nation's capital after a fake online conspiracy theory called “Pizzagate” motivated him to do so nearly a decade ago was shot and killed by North Carolina police during a weekend traffic stop.
Brianna Jarrells is accused of murdering her sister, a mother of three
Donald Trump decried that his hush money trial was a “witch hunt” during his sentencing hearing Friday, but he saved his biggest fireworks for a post-hearing rant on Truth Social. “After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely basele
Prior to the fatal crash, Noah Galle would offer to pay his followers for guessing his correct speed
The girls have been charged with one count each of false swearing for the purpose of violating public health or safety, cyberstalking and online impersonation
She was with her 17-year-old cousin, police said.
Jennifer Lyn Bernhard and her father Stevie Ray Smith were killed during an alleged attack by Shuvonne Vinson, Gregory Callhan and Keith Finley, per police
Los Angeles district attorney Nathan Hochman has vowed to come down hard on anyone found guilty of arson.
The four men and a woman plied their victims - aged between 16 and 30 - with drugs before sexually assaulting them.
Mahesh Jotiram Patil has been arrested in connection with the incident where no one was harmed
WARNING: This story references sexual assault and thoughts of suicide, and contains graphic language.The sexual assault trial of Const. Jeffrey Turnbull began this week in Hamilton with Turnbull pleading not guilty, and a fellow officer testifying about sexual comments, inappropriate messages and assault she says occurred in 2022.The woman, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, also underwent questioning by the defence, which took issue with a lack of written records supporting he
Four people face charges the OPP says are related to human smuggling following a traffic stop in a Canada-U.S. border town on Tuesday. According to an OPP release issued Wednesday afternoon, OPP and RCMP members stopped a vehicle in Cornwall, Ont., that was travelling in the direction of the Canada Border Services Agency and headed toward the United States. Officers found eight people "concealed" in the back of the vehicle.The driver and a passenger of that vehicle were arrested and charged with
Thieves used two stolen excavators to rob the Scotiabank in Carbonear early Thursday morning, say police. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)Once again, someone has used heavy machinery to rob a bank on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula — this time destroying the Scotiabank in Carbonear.In a news release sent Thursday, the RCMP say thieves stole two excavators from a nearby commercial property, used them to break through one of the building's walls and grab the drive-thru ATM, which they loaded into a stolen pi
When three young people walked into Jerry Sorani's jewelry store wearing dark hoodies and masks, he knew immediately what they were there for — that's when his instincts kicked in."I did not even think about it," he told CBC Toronto, thinking back to the October incident. "I just got up and said, no, it's not going to happen here."While one of the three intruders took out a hammer and started smashing into a display case, Sorani says he jumped off his work bench, grabbed a plastic broom handle a
Millions of Indians woke up Thursday to a deluge of news stories falsely claiming that the four Indian nationals accused of murdering Sikh Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 had been released from custody after the case against them fell apart.The stories were repeated in many different outlets, including the Times of India, which headlined its report "Four Indians Accused in Nijjar Murder Case Released from Custody in Canada."CBC News has confirmed that the reports are false. None of th
A jury in Perth, Ont., has found two men guilty of first-degree murder for killing Hells Angels recruit Greg Slewidge in nearby Beckwith Township more than four years ago.Crown prosecutors alleged Michael Clairoux and Lee Marazzo planned and carried out the killing of the 39-year-old at a legal marijuana grow-op on Sept. 24, 2020.They were each charged with first-degree murder in January 2022 and both pleaded not guilty.The jury started deliberating mid-afternoon Wednesday and came back with the
A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge will allow property owners in Dartmouth, N.S., to move a family of six out of a duplex so they can move in their daughter, overturning an earlier ruling against the landlords.Following an appeal hearing, Justice John Keith found Carlo and Loretta Simmons properly followed the province's Residential Tenancies Act in their plan to take back the unit.They had been prevented from ending the tenancy of a family that has rented the unit for about 13 years.A small clai
A man from Slave Lake, Alta., is in custody and faces more than a dozen driving and criminal negligence charges, in connection to a vehicle collision last August that killed two motorcyclists and injuring several others.Michael Koochin, 38, was scheduled to appear Thursday in the Court of Justice in Wabasca-Desmarais, a hamlet about 270 kilometres north of Edmonton, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.Koochin is accused of two counts each of criminal negligence causing death and dangerous opera