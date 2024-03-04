Massachusetts Air National Guard member pleads guilty to leaking military secrets

Reuters
Russian security forces fought alleged militants all night in Russia's North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, Russian state media reported on Sunday morning, leading authorities to introduce counter-terrorism emergency powers in the area. During a search operation in one of the residential buildings in the town of Karabulak on Saturday, the alleged militants opened fire on Russian law enforcement forces, Interfax reported, citing the National Anti-Terrorism Committee. "Law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene began a clash with the criminals," Interfax reported.