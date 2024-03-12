Massachusetts double murder suspect arrested in San Diego
A suspect wanted in the brazen murder of a mother and daughter who were shot in their car outside their home in Worcester, Massachusetts, is in custody on Monday afternoon in San Diego.
The girl's mother and stepfather face multiple charges, jail records show
A 20-year-old man raped a 15-year-old girl after taking her out into the sea off Bournemouth beach on a busy summer's day, a court has heard. Gabriel Marinoaica, of Walsall, West Midlands, is standing trial on one count of rape and four of sexual assault at Bournemouth Crown Court. The alleged victim was in the sea with friends on 18 July 2021 when she started playing with a ball with another group in the water, prosecutor Ellie Fargin said.
The 60-year-old was reportedly using an ATM when an armed man approached him.
A jury found him guilty, Oklahoma officials said.
An American man was convicted of murder and other charges on Monday for brutally attacking two American women near Germany’s famed Neuschwanstein castle last summer and pushing them into a ravine, fatally injuring one of them. The Kempten state court also convicted the 31-year-old of attempted murder and rape with fatal consequences, the German news agency dpa reported. Presiding judge Christoph Schwiebacher determined that the defendant bears particularly severe guilt, meaning that he likely won’t be eligible for release after 15 years as is usually the case in Germany.
Lawmakers in D.C., Louisiana, Oregon, plus voters in San Francisco, have moved forward with justice reform reversals recently, showing a historic backtrack.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say they have laid nearly 20 charges against a man after he allegedly fled from officers in a transport truck west of Toronto while under the influence of drugs, a case investigators say was the latest of several alleged driving offences. Peel Regional Police allege the man nearly hit a pedestrian and ran several red lights in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday while speeding away from officers who were attempting to stop him for a traffic-related offence. Police say officers w
An infant was killed and the child's parents injured in an apparent attack by a dog at a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said. Middlesex County prosecutors and Woodbridge police said officers responded to the Woodbridge Township home shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday over a report of an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the family dog. Authorities said officers found that the mother and child “had sustained serious injuries from the dog.”
Stephanie Saeed was found in a Sheffield flat after the owner was alerted by the "strange smell".
The man in Norway told archaeologists that he and his brother didn’t realize the significance of their find.
Her family said she left her Texas home at about 1 a.m. and didn’t return.
Kyle Lewter, 36, who is active in the Republican Party and headed a local chapter of the Young Republicans, is accused of killing and sexually torturing David Walls, 54
Valentin Lazar attacked Maria Rawlings before leaving her naked in undergrowth in Romford, east London, on May 3 2021.
Crystal Sorey took the first steps in preparation of a planned wrongful death lawsuit against the state regarding her daughter, Harmony Montgomery, more than two weeks after Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was convicted of fatally beating her and other crimes. Kissinger did not rule immediately, asking for court paperwork, including the jury's verdict and a probate surety bond from Sorey, which would guarantee she would fulfill her duties under the law as administrator. “I'm her warrior, basically,” Sorey said afterward of her daughter, WMUR-TV reported.
Christian Valdez, 35, was charged with attempted murder and felony assault
A hospitalized St. John's man accused of killing his wife last week did not say a word when he appeared before a judge by telephone Monday morning, prompting the high profile case against Ibrahim Alahmad to be adjourned.Alahmad, 36, did not answer when a corrections officer in the hospital room with him said his name three times."He's not being responsive to us," the officer told the court."Your honour, I don't think you're going to hear Mr. Alahmad," Dan Furey, the Legal Aid lawyer handling the
VANCOUVER — Rescuers say a woman is lucky to be alive after being caught in an avalanche on Metro Vancouver's North Shore and being completely buried upside down for up to 20 minutes. North Shore Rescue says the incident happened Sunday at the south face of Pump Peak, about 24 kilometres northeast of downtown Vancouver. The rescue group says in a Facebook post that the woman was snowshoeing with a companion in the Mount Seymour backcountry when the avalanche struck and buried both. Rescuers say
A 35-year-old man accused of attempting to kill a Saint John police officer by allegedly stabbing him at the Canadian Tire on the west side last month is facing a seventh charge and has hired a veteran defence lawyer.Corey James Clarke appeared in Saint John provincial court via video conference from jail Monday, when the Crown laid the additional charge of assaulting another police officer — Const. Ryan Woodman — with a weapon, on Feb. 21 at Canadian Tire in west Saint John.Clarke was previousl
Nilen Chauhan, 27, was driving a VW Polo when he hit the back of a Mitsubishi L200, flipping the other vehicle over on the A14 in Cambridgeshire.
Lillianna Stratman, 4, was attacked by a dog while visiting her mother, say police