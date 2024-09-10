Massachusetts man who played same lottery numbers for 20 years finally wins Mega Millions

Thomas Ensko of Blackstone, Mass., is the winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize on a ticket he purchased for the multi-state game’s drawing held Tuesday, June 11.

Thomas Ensko of Blackstone told the Mega Millions lottery that he has been playing the same numbers for two decades, as they have similarities to his birthday. The grandfather plans to use the winnings from the June drawing to help his children and grandchildren.

Ensko isn't the only lucky member in his family: his wife won $1 million on an instant ticket about 20 years ago, the lottery reported.

The Massachusetts man purchased his winning ticket at Anderson’s Variety, in Blackstone and the store received a $10,000 bonus for its winning ticket sale.

While many people have claimed smaller lottery prizes this year, only two have won the Mega Millions jackpot. In March, a player in New Jersey walked away with a whopping $1.13 billion. In June a player in Illinois won $552 million.

The current jackpot is at an estimated $800 million. A lucky player could walk away with an estimated $404.2 million lump-sum payment after taxes if they win the current jackpot, according to the lottery.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to buy a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

