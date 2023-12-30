Massachusetts resident dies of Legionnaires' disease after stay at New Hampshire resort
The Department of Health and Human Services said the out-of-state residents — who stayed at the New Hampshire resort — had no connection.
The Department of Health and Human Services said the out-of-state residents — who stayed at the New Hampshire resort — had no connection.
On Christmas Day, Marjolaine Rocheleau was looking forward to spending quality time with her grandson, opening presents, baking cookies and playing outside. Instead, she spent the day at CHEO waiting for updates on his condition, after seven-year-old Jayden Hunter was seriously injured in a collision on the evening of Dec. 22. "His pelvis is broken in four different places, and also a vein in his left leg was sectioned in two, and they had to bring the vein back together," Rocheleau said of his
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman has sued her dentist after receiving four root canals, eight dental crowns and 20 fillings in a single visit that she says led to her disfigurement. Kathleen Wilson filed the lawsuit last week in Hennepin County District Court, accusing Dr. Kevin Molldrem of Molldrem Family Dentistry in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, of providing negligent treatment in July 2020 that caused significant injuries to Wilson, along with providing an unsafe dosage of anesthesia and fals
Take this advice from orthopedic surgeons. Your bones and muscles will thank you for it.
Jennifer, who has numerous health conditions, says she needs more protection from Covid-19.
Dr Louise Jordan dies at home aged 62 after helping thousands with terminal illness.
While a stomach bug is undoubtedly an unpleasant experience, its symptoms normally disappear in a matter of a few days. But now researchers have found that a stomach bug found in a majority of people can be quite dangerous in the long term.
Bryan Johnson eats a vegan diet of solid and blended foods as part of his attempted anti-aging regimen. He recently shared recipes from his diet.
Coronation Street's Paul Foreman will beg Abi Webster for help in emotional scenes airing in the New Year.
Starting January 1, a drug that thousands of patients depend on to help them breathe will disappear from pharmacy shelves, and doctors are concerned patients may have delays switching to alternatives and getting them covered by insurance.
Is “Pirola” JN.1 turning COVID into a gastrointestinal illness? For some people, it’s always been one.
Low-carb diets emphasizing high-quality plant-based foods, including whole grains, were linked to losing weight and keeping it off in a new study.
Health experts in Canada are calling on the federal government to implement a lifetime ban on cigarette sales to anyone born after 2008, with the hope of creating a smoke-free generation of Canadians. Neetu Garcha looks at what health experts think about a potential prohibition of tobacco, and how it compares to other countries like the UK and New Zealand.
The singer and actress accuses son Elijah Blue Allman's wife of enabling his long-standing struggle with addiction The post Cher Files for Conservatorship of Adult Son, Citing ‘Mental Health and Substance Abuse’ appeared first on TheWrap.
“The surgery has actually done wonderful for my hair and for my body and for my health. For my everything!” Tammy Slaton boasted
Skip the fad diets and expensive fitness gear you’ll never use in the new year.
A Winnipeg biotech company has developed a cocktail of viruses that kill E. coli and salmonella in chickens. Also known as phages, it's believed the cocktail could be used to treat antibiotic-resistant bacteria that infect people.
A new law says California employers can’t discriminate against employees for using marijuana in off hours. What does that mean?
OTTAWA — Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death. Four models of bed handles distributed by Drive Medical were first recalled two years ago after two reported deaths — one in Canada and one in the U.S. Health Canada says as of Dec. 19, the company has received a report of a second death in this country. The metal handles are affixed alongside the mattress to help people get in and out of their regular bed at home. The p
The emergency department at the Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., will be closed on Dec. 30 and 31 because it doesn't have enough staff, Health P.E.I. said in a news release Friday. The ER will reopen for regular hours on Monday, New Year's Day, at 8 a.m., the health authority said. This is the second closure at the emergency department in the last week. It closed early on Wednesday, the province said because of a physician shortage.Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs t
Technology designed to help people with diabetes manage their blood sugar has joined the wearables trend of watches, bracelets and rings that collect personal health data.But researchers say the devices might provide minimal benefit to healthy people using them to get minute-by-minute readings on their glucose levels.Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are being marketed by manufacturers to non-diabetics, including elite athletes who are wearing them in training with an idea of optimizing how the