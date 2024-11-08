Massachusetts Residents Thrilled as Local Spruce Picked for Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Residents of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, celebrated the felling of a local spruce destined to be the Rockefeller Christmas tree on Thursday, November 7.

This footage from 1010 WINS reporter Glenn Schuck shows the enormous tree being lifted by crane, as well as the festive atmosphere in West Stockbridge.

“We’re here to celebrate the cutting of the Christmas tree, which we visited in Rockefeller Center for all those years. And now it’s right here,” West Stockbridge resident Deborah Carbone says in the footage. “It’s surreal and wonderful.”

According to news reports, this occasion marks the first time the Rockefeller Christmas tree has come from Massachusetts since 1959.

Erik Pauze, Rockefeller Center’s gardener, said he was in West Stockbridge to scout another tree when he found this Norway spruce. “I knocked on the door and the family was excited,” he says in the footage.

Local news said the 67-year-old tree belonged to Shawn and Michael Albert. Credit: Glenn Schuck / 1010 WINS via Storyful

How was the process to pick up that tree?

Like what did you make?

What kind of decision did you make to pick up that tree in the first place?

Well, I had come up, uh, to source another tree and, uh, somebody had sent me a picture of a tree and I came up to look at that tree and then stayed overnight the next day I found this tree and I knocked on the door and the family was excited.

Yeah.