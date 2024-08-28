Massachusetts towns step up mosquito control amid rising risk of EEE
Mosquito control crews have been actively spraying in Plymouth and Worcester counties.
Mosquito control crews have been actively spraying in Plymouth and Worcester counties.
Authorities in South Carolina said they have found the body of an endangered Massachusetts man who went missing over a week ago while vacationing with his family on Hilton Head Island. Stanley Kotowski, 60, had not been seen since leaving his family's vacation rental in Sea Pines the morning of Aug. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.
"The words coursed through my body looking for an answer — an answer I owed only myself."
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow has made a risky decision in the cult storyline.
Cara Dugan, 40, allegedly left her 3-month-old baby alone in her pickup truck while she attended a county fair, authorities said
SYOSSET, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed introduced what she calls a “very aggressive strategy” after the Supreme Court ruled people living on streets can be cited, fined, or even jailed even if they have nowhere to go. CNN’s Nick Watt joins a city sweep of an encampment and talks to the people living there.
Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest in the Pacific Northwest? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked a similar question Monday via social media and provided the main image and a second image showing a portion of the bear in a different location. We’ve provided
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.
Liza Phillips was tossing football with her dad and brother at Low Beach in Nantucket when they noticed the shark struggling on the beach.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disbarred celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi was convicted Tuesday of embezzling tens of millions of dollars from his clients, including several with severe physical injuries and families of people killed in accidents.
The decision would vastly shift the dominant interpretation of the Second Amendment.
The captain of the luxury Bayesian yacht that sank near Porticello, off the coast of Sicily, last week will face an investigation into multiple counts of manslaughter and negligent shipwreck, the Italian prosecutor’s office announced Monday.
“Mr. Jones’ lawsuit is pure fiction,” says Combs’ lawyer
Billy Salnik and his two children went missing while on a boating excursion in Wisconsin last month
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.
The revelation of earlier violence against Dr. Hamid Mirshojae raised new questions about the fatal shooting, which has left the Woodland Hills community reeling.
Naresh Bhatt appeared in court on Aug. 23 after he was charged with concealing a dead body
Amber Spradlin was found fatally stabbed in the home of Michael McKinney ll, who has been arrested alongside Michael McKinney lll and Josh Mullins