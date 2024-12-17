Massive 7.3-magnitude Vanuatu earthquake triggers tsunami warnings

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on Tuesday, triggering a series of alerts from the US Tsunami Warning System.

The earthquake’s epicentre was 30km west of the capital Port Vila and at a depth of 57.1km, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake caused damage to a building housing several foreign embassies, including the US, British, French, and New Zealand missions, Reuters reported. Videos and pictures of the damage caused to buildings in Port Vila were starting to emerge.

A number of small tsunami waves measuring 25cm were observed at Port Vila, according to the New Zealand Herald, but the US warnings were later lifted.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand’s authorities, including the National Emergency Management Agency and GNS Science (Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences), said that there was no perceived threat of a tsunami to New Zealand.

“Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand,” they said.

A visualisastion of the earthquake provided by the US Geological Survey (USGS)

The ministry of foreign trade and affairs said that “there are 37 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Vanuatu” and advised New Zealanders to follow the advice of authorities.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology also said that there was no threat to Australia from the earthquake, which was followed by a number of smaller aftershocks, one of which was recorded at magnitude 5.5.

Lots of damage in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

A small tsunami of 1 meter wave reached Port Vila, it was adviced to move to higher ground.

Many reports of landslides in Vanuatu. pic.twitter.com/cS8iTYAJaq — Disasters Daily (@DisastersAndI) December 17, 2024

The earthquake struck an area where the Australia and Pacific tectonic plates meet, one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

Nonetheless, earthquakes as large as Tuesday’s are relatively rare. “In the century leading up to the 17 December 2024 earthquake, there were 24 earthquakes of magnitude 7 or larger within 250 km of this interface,” the US Geological Survey said.

Vanuatu - 7.4 Earthquake rocks Vanuatu. Communities around Efate affected. pic.twitter.com/HoxJjmBzpJ — Philip Malsale (@realPhilMalsale) December 17, 2024

The largest recorded earthquake in the region was of magnitude 7.9 in December 1950, about 86km southwest of Port Vila.