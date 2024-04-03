Massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan
A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.
Scientists discovered the pregnant sea creature off the coast of New Zealand.
The elk left the area after catching its breath. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan reports.
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s premier has responded to a challenge from the prime minister to submit an alternative to the federal carbon pricing program. Tim Houston's “Still Better Than a Carbon Tax Plan” summarizes the steps his government has taken so far to battle climate change. The document includes his government’s previously released plans for coastal protection, climate change, clean electricity and green hydrogen. He submitted the plan to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a letter dated Marc
Plan ahead for multi-day travel disruptions as two storms threaten widespread rain, snow, and gusty winds across Ontario and Quebec this week
“Many thanks to the farmer for doing the right thing.”
The periodical cicadas that are about to infest two parts of the United States aren't just plentiful, they're downright weird. These insects are the strongest urinators in the animal kingdom with flows that put humans and elephants to shame. They have pumps in their heads that pull moisture from the roots of trees, allowing them to feed for more than a decade underground. They are rescuers of caterpillars. And they are being ravaged by a sexually transmitted disease that turns them into zombies.
A potent spring storm will likely cause travel headaches for Ontario motorists on Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to a blast of blustery winds, drenching rains and a swath of heavy snow
A complex setup for spring storms will result in numerous weather hazards in southern and eastern Ontario this week, including soaking rains, thunderstorms, heavy, wet snow and strong winds.
OTTAWA — The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here's some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon pricing programs — one for big industry where companies pay the price on a share of their actual emissions, and a consumer carbon levy which is applied to fossil fuel purchases. The consumer levy affects individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, First Nations, as well as public-sector operati
What makes an animal "weird"? Maybe it looks different from other animals in its family, or has an uncanny resemblance to another creature in the animal kingdom they are not closely related to.
Photos show the “slender” animal discovered in a forest of India.
Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge in parts of the US in numbers not seen in decades and possibly centuries. People in the southeast of the US are set for a "sight to behold", experts say, as periodical cicadas - which usually surface every 13 years - will emerge coinciding with another brood which come out in a 17-year cycle this spring. The dual emergence of the periodical cicadas, who are infamous for how loud they can be, is a rare phenomenon and is estimated to have last happened 221 years ago in 1803, when Thomas Jefferson, one of America's founding fathers, was US president.
California has an above-average snowpack and the state's reservoirs are mostly filled, bringing a substantial boost to water supplies.
Crews from Penlee Lifeboat station managed to cut the mammal, known as Ivy, free.
After storms caused damage in the nation’s heartland Monday, Tuesday's severe weather outbreak was expected to be more intense, with the potential for strong, long-track tornadoes.
Officials told local media that around 1,600 residents and visitors were stranded near Monterey after a chunk of road on a coastal highway crumbled into the sea following heavy rainfall on Easter weekend.Photos from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) show the affected section on the southbound lane, just south of Monterey’s Rocky Creek Bridge.Convoys of essential travelers would be escorted past the eroded section of the roadway, Caltrans District 5 said. Credit: Caltrans District 5 via Storyful
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and "make political hay" out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Trudeau made the remarks after Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey wrote a letter urging him to convene an "emergency meeting of leaders" to discuss options. Furey is among seven provincial leaders who wanted Trudeau to forgo a planned $15-per-tonne increase in the federal consumer
A federal review of Canada's forestry sector emissions needs to go much further than currently proposed or it could jeopardize its credibility, nearly a dozen environmental groups said as they ramped up pressure over what they claim is the sector's underreported carbon footprint. In an open letter shared Tuesday, the groups say the federal government must broaden the review's scope to consider how forestry emissions are estimated in the first place. "The review’s failure to address Canada’s appr
Multiple semi trucks overturned on Interstate 265 in Indiana due to high winds in the region on Tuesday, April 2, local authorities said.According to a public information officer for Indiana State Police, crews were working to reopen affected roadways.Traffic camera footage from Indiana’s Department of Transportation shows overturned semi trucks near Jeffersonville, north of Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday afternoon.A tornado watch was issued for the region until Tuesday night. Credit: INDOT via Storyful
The Vermont Legislature is advancing legislation requiring big fossil fuel companies pay a share of the damage caused by climate change after the state suffered catastrophic summer flooding and damage from other extreme weather. The state Senate is expected to give final approval this week to the proposal, which would create a program that fossil fuel companies would pay into for climate change adaption projects in Vermont. "In order to remedy the problems created by washed out roads, downed electrical wires, damaged crops and repeated flooding, the largest fossil fuel entities that have contributed to climate change should also contribute to fixing the problem that they caused,” Sen. Nader Hashim, a Democrat from Windham County, said to Senate colleagues on Friday.