Massive fire shuts down Daniel Carter Beard Bridge

RCMP in B.C. say they have taken down "the largest, most sophisticated drug superlab in Canada."The police force says federal investigators focused on combating illicit drug production in Canada busted the lab, which is believed to be run by a "transnational organized crime group... involved in the mass-production, and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine across Canada, and internationally."According to police, the amount of fentanyl and other materials seized would have amounted to more