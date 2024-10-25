Massive lorry fire on M5 motorway sparks major delays

The M5 was closed after a lorry burst into flames, sending plumes of smoke into the air and causing huge tailbacks.

Emergency services crews raced to the scene on the motorway in Somerset after the lorry was engulfed by fire.

Fire crews were called to the motorway around 9.30am when a wheel on the lorry erupted into flames on the southbound carriageway, between junction 22 at Burnham On Sea and junction 23 at Puriton.

VIDEO: Lorry fire closes M5 between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater in both directions — read more below: https://t.co/N8dJthqY26 pic.twitter.com/dahYfR5dX8 — Burnham-On-Sea.com (@burnham_on_sea) October 25, 2024

The fire quickly took hold of the trailer, the Devon and Somerset fire service said.

It sent thick smoke across both carriageways and traffic was halted on both sides, leading to jams quickly building up on either side of the site.

Photographs showed the lorry alight and smoke billowing into the sky.

The lorry was carrying milk powder and diesel, according to Somerset Live.

There was no confirmation of whether anyone was injured.

Some drivers got out of their vehicles to look – despite official advice to stay put.

One reported having been stuck for three-and-a-half hours.

And a passenger said the delays had added three hours to their journey from Cornwall to Cleethorpes.

By late lunchtime, National Highways said there were two-hour delays in both directions, but that the northbound closure had been removed.

“Southbound remains closed with trapped traffic running past the scene in lane 3,” traffic experts said.

Earlier this week, a Tesco delivery lorry burst into flames on the M25 after crashing. The driver escaped with minor injuries.