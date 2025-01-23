Massive new Los Angeles-area fire balloons as winds pick up

By David Swanson and Brendan O'Brien

CASTAIC, California (Reuters) -Powerful winds and bone-dry conditions could pose a challenge to firefighters battling new wildfires in southern California on Thursday, including a blaze that swelled over the past day and forced tens of thousands of evacuations north of Los Angeles.

The Hughes fire, about 50 miles (80 km) north of Los Angeles, grew to 10,176 acres (4,118 hectares) since igniting on Wednesday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said on its website.

The 4,000 firefighters battling the blaze have achieved 14% containment, a measure of the percentage of a fire's perimeter brought under control, Cal Fire added.

Crews fighting the Hughes Fire and two other massive Los Angeles blazes - Palisades and Eaton - were expected to be tested by strong Santa Ana winds of up to 50 mph (80 kph) with gusts reaching 65 mph and humidity levels dropping below 10% into Friday, forecasters said.

"Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as fuels remain extremely dry and ready to burn, with Thursday the period of greatest concern," the National Weather Service said in an advisory. "Any fire that starts can grow fast and out of control."

About 31,000 people were evacuated on Wednesday as the fire sent huge flames and plumes of smoke over a hilly terrain in the Castaic Lake area near Santa Clarita.

The Eaton and Palisades fires, which leveled entire neighborhoods on the eastern and western flanks of Los Angeles, have killed 28 people and damaged or destroyed nearly 16,000 structures over the past two weeks.

Helicopters battling the Hughes Fire scooped water out of a lake to drop on the fire while airplanes dropped fire retardant on the hills, video on KTLA television showed. Flames spread to the water's edge.

Eyewitness video showed the skies north of Los Angeles tinted orange on Wednesday afternoon as the Hughes Fire expanded rapidly.

A smaller blaze, the Sepulveda Fire, was burning along the 405 freeway near the Getty Museum - home to numerous art treasures - in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday. The brush fire, which was 40 acres (16 hectares) and 0% contained, briefly caused part of the heavily traveled highway to be closed and some nearby residents to be evacuated overnight.

Southern California has gone without significant rain for nine months, contributing to hazardous conditions, but some rain was forecast from Saturday through Monday, possibly giving firefighters much-needed relief.

The rain could cause mudslides, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass warned during a news conference on Wednesday, saying that the city was taking "aggressive action" by installing barriers, removing fire debris and diverting stormwater.

As of Thursday morning, the Eaton Fire that scorched about 14,000 acres (5,670 hectares) east of Los Angeles was 95% contained, while the larger Palisades Fire, which has consumed about 23,450 acres (9,490 hectares) on the west side of Los Angeles, stood at 70% contained, Cal Fire said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has sharply criticized California's response to the wildfires, is expected to visit the area and survey the damage on Friday. During an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Trump said he may shut off federal funding if the state does not alter its water management.

"I don't think we should give California anything until they let water flow," Trump said during the interview at the White House, a day after he issued an executive order to increase the availability of water in California.

Trump says California conservation efforts in the northern part of the state are responsible for fire hydrants running dry around Los Angeles, an assertion that Governor Gavin Newsom has dismissed.

(Reporting by David Swanson in Castaic and Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Frank McGurty, Will Dunham, William Maclean)