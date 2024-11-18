Massive system threatens major snowfall totals, dangerous travel on the Prairies

Winter returns in a hurry to much of the Prairies this week, with periods of heavy snow spanning all three provinces at times.

The first snowfall warnings of the season were issued in southern Alberta first thing Monday, with the threat for impacts to travel and much slower commute times.

DON’T MISS: Why the first snowfall of the season can catch drivers by surprise

Dangerous blizzard-like conditions could impact the eastern Prairies by Tuesday, as a formidable Texas low roars onto the region. Some areas are in line to see 15-30 cm of snowfall, with considerable travel disruptions possible for the hardest-hit regions.

Be mindful before heading out on the roads, and adjust your travel plans accordingly as blowing snow is likely.

Baron - PR highway routes impacted - Nov18

In addition to travel issues, power outages are possible as gusty winds and heavy, wet snow add stress to trees and power lines.

Monday: Snowfall warnings line Alberta, Calgary included

Ahead of the dangerous blizzard conditions for the eastern Prairies Tuesday, periods of heavy snow could have a significant impact to travel across parts of southern Alberta through the day on Monday.

A snowfall warning was issued during the pre-dawn hours, and includes the city of Calgary.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the warning. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

As much as 5-10+ cm of snow is possible before easing later in the day.

Tuesday - Wednesday: Dangerous blizzard-like conditions take shape

Periods of snow will develop across eastern Saskatchewan and fill in across southwestern Manitoba through early Tuesday, with sustained winds pushing more than 40 km/h out of the northwest. This will lead to reduced visibility and blowing snow concerns.

Baron - Tuesday afternoon PR - Nov18

The rain-snow line will slide east through the afternoon, pushing as far east as Sandy Bay First Nation and Winkler, Man., by Tuesday evening, then will shift further east overnight.

MUST SEE: Will winter redeem its reputation? A sneak peek at winter 2024-25

Heavy snow is expected along the Saskatchewan and Manitoba border, with 15-30 cm forecast. Both Regina and Winnipeg are expected to see lesser amounts of 5-15 cm, with rain also expected as the system begins to move in Tuesday morning.

Baron - PR snow - Nov18

We'll continue to monitor the possibility of blizzard-like conditions with sustained winds at 40 km/h and visibility reduced to 400 metres or less.

Road closures are possible due to the deteriorating and dangerous conditions. Heavy, wet snow can also cause additional issues on the power grid.

Baron - PR snow and winds - Nov18

Beyond, a more wintry pattern is expected for the final week of November.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across the Prairies.

WATCH: Why bridges freeze first

Click here to view the video