Massive wildfire in Jasper National Park now being held, officials say

Parks Canada and Municipality of Jasper officials announced that the wildfire in Jasper National Park is being held. It had been burning out of control for nearly four weeks. (Emmanuel Prince-Thauvette/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A large fire in Jasper National Park, which destroyed about one-third of the historic townsite within, is now classified as being held, officials said Saturday.

The Jasper Wildfire Complex, a group of fires that have burned more than 33,000 hectares combined, was burning out of control for nearly four weeks, while firefighters progressively gained on its perimeter.

"Today, all the dedication, teamwork and sacrifice has paid off," said Jonathan Large, an incident commander for Parks Canada, the agency leading the wildfire response.

A wildfire is classified as being held once it's completely contained, according to an Alberta Wildfire document. Fires with this label are not expected to move beyond the established boundaries under prevailing or forecasted weather. The fire may still be active and emit smoke, but it is considered contained.

Sometimes, extreme weather could push a fire out of control again, the document says. But usually, once the flames are held, firefighters can reinforce their containment lines and start working to get control over the fire.

Helicopters have been essential in transporting people near the wildfire, since many highways have been closed. But officials say the Yellowhead Highway, also known as Highway 16, will open daily during limited times to allow evacuated Jasper residents located in B.C. to travel back into Alberta.

The Jasper Wildfire Complex has burned more than 33,000 hectares since its fires ignited in July. (Jasper National Park/Facebook)

"With the forecast we have, the work done and the amount of crews and helicopters and such, we don't expect that fire to spread," Large said.

"We're on track to get [to an under-control phase] in the coming weeks."

The Jasper Wildfire complex is among 104 total wildfires burning throughout Alberta as of 11:45 a.m. MT Saturday, according to the Alberta Wildfire dashboard.

Lightning sparked several fires in the national park in mid-to-late July. Two of those fires — one north, another south of Jasper, Alta. — started threatening the town and the highways that access it.

On July 22, the Alberta Emergency Management Agency issued an evacuation order for the national park. An estimated 25,000 people, including the roughly 5,000 residents of Jasper, had to flee late that night.

Before 7 p.m. MT on July 24, the south fire was burning in the town. The flames, officials have said, reached more than 100 metres high and forced many first responders to relocate to Hinton, Alta.

The fire destroyed 358 of the 1,113 total structures in Jasper. Most of those homes and businesses were in the west end.

All critical infrastructure was saved.

One person died because of the fire: Morgan Kitchen, a 24-year-old wildland firefighter from Calgary. His funeral is being held Saturday.

After several weeks from home, Jasper residents were allowed back into the community Friday.

Officials do not have hard numbers regarding how many returned, said Christine Nadon, Municipality of Jasper incident commander.

ATCO crews, however, restored service in 330 to 350 homes Friday, and between 500 and 700 people visited the Red Cross support centre, Nadon said.

"A good share of the residents in the unaffected area came back," she said. "Others are waiting because of personal reasons, or [they are] further away or prefer to wait before coming back to Jasper."

The municipality should have more accurate numbers in the coming days, Nadon added.