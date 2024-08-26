Massively successful 12-year-old YouTuber Ryan's World makes his movie debut

Underwhelming reception: The film, produced by Ryan's parents Loann and Shion Kaji, premiered at the Cleveland International Film Festival in April and was released in over 2,100 theaters across the U.S. last week. Produced on a budget under $10 million, the movie grossed only over $430,000 worldwide as of Aug. 19, failing to capitalize on the channel’s massive following. It received largely negative reviews from critics, with Common Sense Media calling it an "underwhelming influencer movie" and Culture Mix criticizing it as a "vanity movie motivated by greed."