Massively successful 12-year-old YouTuber Ryan's World makes his movie debut
[Source]
Popular YouTube channel “Ryan's World” made its big-screen debut with "Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure" on Aug. 16. The live-action/animated superhero comedy film, directed by Albie Hecht and written by Rose Frankel, follows 12-year-old Ryan Kaji as he embarks on a journey into a comic book world to rescue his younger sisters.
Underwhelming reception: The film, produced by Ryan's parents Loann and Shion Kaji, premiered at the Cleveland International Film Festival in April and was released in over 2,100 theaters across the U.S. last week. Produced on a budget under $10 million, the movie grossed only over $430,000 worldwide as of Aug. 19, failing to capitalize on the channel’s massive following. It received largely negative reviews from critics, with Common Sense Media calling it an "underwhelming influencer movie" and Culture Mix criticizing it as a "vanity movie motivated by greed."
Meteoric rise: Ryan’s journey to internet stardom began in 2015 at age 4 when he started posting toy unboxing videos on YouTube. His infectious enthusiasm quickly captivated young audiences, and his channel, Ryan's World, exploded in popularity. Today, it has become a billion-dollar brand, while Ryan is estimated to be worth $30 million. He has successfully navigated the transition from toy reviews to more diverse content as he grows older, including DIY science experiments and animated adventures.
