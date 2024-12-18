MassShooting ParkvilleCarWashCam2

Latest Stories
Trump Tries Out a New Hairstyle—and Gets Mixed Reviews
Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa
- CBC
Saint John boy goes home in T-shirt after school bolts locker closed
Molly Burgess knew something had happened to her 11-year-old son as soon as she saw him.He had just arrived home from school and was visibly upset. His face was red and he burst into tears. She took him into her arms and realized he was very cold and wet. Mark had left school last Tuesday wearing only a T-shirt and his indoor shoes. His jacket, hat, winter boots and backpack were all left in his locker at Barnhill Memorial School, a middle school on Saint John's west side. According to Environme
- CBC
Trump trash talks Freeland in blast from her political past
A day that rattled Canadian politics ended the exact same way Chrystia Freeland spent a defining chapter of her political career: Getting trash-talked by Donald Trump. That blast from Freeland's past came in a social media post from Trump late Monday, in a comment on her departure from Canada's federal cabinet. The post from the U.S. president-elect underscored their past tussling over trade and other issues. In the message, Trump continued his running troll of Canada, likening it to an American
- HuffPost
Geraldo Rivera Predicts What Brazen Idea Donald Trump Will 'Soon Start Chattering About'
The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."
- People
'Monster' Passengers Allegedly Bully Woman Who Wouldn't Trade Comfort Seat for Coach So They Could Sit Together
The dispute caused the flight to miss it's take-off time, according to a passenger who says they witnessed the scene and recounted it on Reddit
- The Independent
‘Drunk’ cruise passenger dies after staff detained him over violent outburst and injected sedative, family claims
35-year-old guest was on Royal Caribbean cruise with fiancé and son
- BuzzFeed
My Boyfriend And I Were Falling In Love. Then He Hit Me With A Deal Breaker I Never Saw Coming.
"I put my head in my hands and started to cry. We had never gotten too in-depth about the religions of our families — and now I see we should have."
- The Daily Beast
Biden Slaps Down Trump and Explains the Mystery Drones
President Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first public comments about recent reports of unexplained drone sightings in the northeast. Asked by reporters what was behind the drones, Biden answered: “Nothing nefarious, apparently, but they’re checking it all out.” He added that authorities are “following this closely,” but so far there is “no sense of danger.” Biden’s comments were the latest effort from his administration to reassure the public about the sightings. Lawmakers have called on the fede
- Cosmo
Miley Cyrus wears a brown faux fur coat and umm, nothing else...
Miley Cyrus shared a photo on Instagram wearing absolutely nothing save for an Alexander McQueen camel shearling stole wool peacoat that nailed two big trends.
- Hello!
King Charles displays photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Highgrove home for all to see
His Majesty King Charles III has two sentimental photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on show at his Highgrove residence – take a look
- People
Kim Kardashian Is Trying to Make the (Faux) Furkini Happen 10 Years Later — and Shoppers Indicate It's Working
Remember when Kardashian modeled a fur bikini back in 2015?
- The Daily Beast
Trump Insiders Accuse Don Jr.’s New Love of Being a Fame-Hungry Interloper
Donald Trump Jr.’s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, has ruffled feathers in MAGA land by showing interest in serving on a White House philanthropic committee and by generally not being sufficiently on brand, according to a new report. The 38-year-old Palm Beach socialite has been pushing to lead the president’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, saying she could help the incoming administration appeal to “more sophisticated and liberal Hamptons and Palm Beach types,”the New York Post reports
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert's Audience Erupts Over His Shortest Burn Of Donald Trump Yet
The "Late Show" host soaked up the applause.
- HuffPost
Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office
"I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.
- The Daily Beast
Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump
Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus
- BuzzFeed
Non-Americans Are Sharing Exactly What's Wrong With American Politics, And It's Embarrassing That They Understand More Than Republicans
"Get it together, America."
- HuffPost
CNN Fact-Checker Flags ‘Most Dangerous Part’ Of Donald Trump’s News Conference
There was “a lot of lying from the president-elect” but one comment stood out, said Daniel Dale.
- The Canadian Press
Police chief says motive for Wisconsin school shooting was a 'combination of factors'
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.
- Motherly
Baby cries for 2 hours on a plane—passenger’s reaction wins the internet
A viral TikTok is giving us all a masterclass in how to handle crying babies on planes with empathy and, well, ease.
- The Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe
A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re