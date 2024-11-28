MasterChef host Gregg Wallace steps down as misconduct allegations are investigated

Gregg Wallace will no longer present MasterChef while allegations of historical misconduct against the host are investigated, the show’s production company has said.

Wallace, 60, has hosted the BBC cooking show alongside John Torode since 2005 and has since fronted numerous other programmes, including Inside the Factory, Big Weekends Away and Supermarket Secrets.

Banijay UK said the complaints were made to the BBC this week, who are now taking the claims “very seriously” and using “robust processes” to navigate the allegations made against the presenter.

A BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”

Recorded episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals featuring Wallace will be broadcast as planned, the PA news agency understands.

Greg Wallace on ‘MasterChef’ (BBC/Shine TV)

Banijay UK said Wallace is “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process” of their investigation.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately,” they added.

In October, Wallace hit back at reports he made sexually inappropriate comments to a female colleague at the BBC in 2018.

Wallace was accused of bragging about his sex life with wife Anna Wallace, and taking his top off in front of the employee, according to The Sun.

Wallace and John Torode on ‘MasterChef’ (BBC/Shine TV)

The TV personality vehemently denied the accusations in a video he shared to Instagram, saying the allegations had been investigated by the BBC six years ago.

“My comments were found to be not sexual,” he said. “I repeat not sexual. Thank you.”

Wallace, who says he is “madly in love” with his wife Anna, 37, said it was his priority to ensure that it was clear that he was not “flirting” with anybody who is not his wife.

“Something else that I feel very strongly about - strong enough to be on [Instagram] - nobody six years ago or since has accused me of flirting with anybody or hitting on anybody,” he added.

Gregg and Anna Wallace with their son Sid (PA)

“And that’s important to me and I say this for my wife Anna, who I’ve been true to and madly in love with since the day I met her. I don’t want anybody to misunderstand this and make it look like I was flirting with somebody. Nobody accused me of that and I never have.”

Last year the presenter was forced to quit Inside the Factory over “inappropriate” comments allegedly made to female staff.

Wallace quit his role fronting the BBC2 series in March 2023 after serving as presenter for seven seasons, stating that he wanted to spend more time with his three-year-old son.

Wallace on ‘Inside the Factory’ (BBC)

The Times, however, reported that an incident at a Nestlé factory in York at the start of the year also contributed to his decision to quit.

During the visit in question, Wallace allegedly made comments to staff that were considered inappropriate. The publication understands that the remarks were related to the weight of female staff members and were not sexual.

In response to the allegations, a representative for Wallace told The Independent at the time: “We refer to you the original statement which makes clear his reasons for not continuing filming the series.”