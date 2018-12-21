MasterChef: The Professionals crowns its latest winner

From Digital Spy

After the culinary whirlwinds that were Gemma Collins and Spencer Matthews, it was time for a touch more gravitas in the MasterChef universe last night (December 20).

Worlds away from its celebrity counterpart, MasterChef: The Professionals crowned its winner in yesterday's long-awaited final – and fans were delighted with the result.

After impressing judges Gregg Wallace, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti with hand-dived scallops, belly of suckling pig, and mint white chocolate ice cream, Laurence Henry was declared 2018's MasterChef: The Professionals champion.

Despite a controversial departure from the series earlier this week, viewers were positively thrilled for Laurence nonetheless – with some even shedding a tear or two over his win.

(It's been a long year, hasn't it?)

Oh my god where do i begin! I am so so proud of this one..the winner of Masterchef the Professionals 2018 👨🏻🍳🌟 you are the hardest working person I know, you deserve this so much!! I am the proudest girlfriend ever & the world is now your oyster ♥️ 😘 @lozhenry1 @MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/v0wrCtlkmR - Sera Catrin (@seracatrinjames) December 20, 2018

Masterchef got me in my feelings. pic.twitter.com/56hdENufRE - Audrey II. (@themakeda) December 21, 2018

Been secretly rooting for @chef_laurence so absolutely over the moon - what an absolute superstar! Have loved watching your journey and seeing your scrumptious meals 😀 Congratulations #masterchef 2018 champ! 👏 - Kerry Allen 凯丽 (@kerrya11en) December 20, 2018

Yay! So glad Laurence was crowned the Masterchef winner! #MasterChefTheProfessionals pic.twitter.com/tfhLJ5inEs - Jordan Cleeve (@JordanCleeve) December 20, 2018

Speaking of emotions, it's been eight months since judge John Torode reached "peak MasterChef" by crying over an apple crumble (in a good way, of course).

After a finalist served up a very special twist on the humble British pud, John was overcome with joy. Well, we've all been there.

"Fabulous, fantastic and faultless. Honestly, it makes me well up. That is sensational. That's what this competition is about," he declared to the nation.

We still reckon our nan's crumble is better, though. Sorry.

MasterChef: The Professionals aired on BBC Two.

