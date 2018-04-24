Masterchef star death: Runners vow to finish Matt Campbell's London Marathon

Thousands of runners have pledged to finish the last 3.7 miles of the London Marathon in honour of Matt Campbell who died during the race.

The 29-year-old former MasterChef contestant collapsed at the 22.5 mile mark of Sunday's event.

He received medical treatment from race doctors but died later in hospital.

More than 2,000 people have signed up to a Facebook event called "Finish for Matt".

It urges runners "in London, Somerset, Manchester, where ever you are" to complete "a 3.7m run on Strava on Saturday, and give a £5 'entry fee' to Matt's justgiving page".

It adds: "I think that'd be a nice gesture from us as a group."

According to Mr Campbell's fundraising page he had surpassed his target of raising £2,500 for youth charity The Brathay Trust, in honour of his late father, by competing in the marathon.

However, come Tuesday, donations had passed the £100,000 mark.

On the site, Mr Campbell wrote that his late father Martin had worked "tirelessly" for charity, describing him as "the most inspirational man in my life".

A spokesman for the Brathay Trust said: "We're not a huge charity and this is a significant sum to us. So firstly, a huge thank you to everyone who has donated, this is just amazing.

"It's incredibly important to us that we can use this money in a way that maximises the number of young people we work with. We'll be giving very careful thought as to how exactly to do this with Matt's family to ensure that your generous support provides a fitting and lasting legacy."

Matt Dorber, who has pledged to take part in the Finish for Matt event, wrote on Facebook: "This has been mainly set up as part of the London Marathon training group.

"Four thousand of us have given each other advice and support over the last few months, and a small gesture of solidarity would be to 'finish' the run for Matt."

According to a biography on his website, Mr Campbell began his career working in Michelin-starred kitchens after finishing second on BBC Young Chef of the Year at the age of 20 in 2009.

Following his successful stint on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2017, he embarked on a UK roadshow this year - with dates in London, Manchester, Bristol and Leeds.