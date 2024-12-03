MasterChef: The Professionals airs on BBC as 'furious' Gregg Wallace unfollows John Torode and his wife

MasterChef aired on Monday evening as scheduled despite the growing furore surrounding judge Gregg Wallace.

The broadcaster insisted it would be business as usual despite facing calls to pause the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals as it investigates allegations by 13 individuals of sexually inappropriate comments made by Wallace, who stepped down from the programme on Thursday.

Issuing a statement, a spokesperson BBC said: “MasterChef is life-changing for the chefs that take part and the show is about more than one individual.

“Any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated,” the broadcaster reiterated.

Wallace prompted an angry backlash at the weekend after posting a video online claiming in his defence that accusations came from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age".

He issued a grovelling apology on Monday, saying he had not been in a “good headspace” when he posted the clip.

He added: “I've been under a huge amount of stress, a lot of emotion, I felt very alone, under siege yesterday when I posted it.”

Two people who are unlikely to offer him any comfort at this time are his MasterChef co-star John Torode and Torode’s wife Lisa Faulkner, both of whom “furious” Wallace is said to have unfollowed on social media.

A source told The Sun: “Gregg is absolutely furious and is convinced he has done nothing wrong.

“Seeing John keeping quiet amid all of this has irked him hugely. Gregg and John have been colleagues for almost two decades and while they aren’t the closest of friends, Gregg feels John could say something.

“He has deleted them from his Instagram account now and unfollowed both of them.

“It might seem petty from Gregg but he is furious about how this has all played out."

The pair have hosted MasterChef together since 2005 and Torode was the best man at Wallace’s wedding in 2016 but the year after he seemed to distance himself from the former Covent Garden green grocer.

It doesn’t seem that Faulkner is losing any sleep over any of it.

In pictures obtained by the publication, she was seen for the first time this afternoon just going about her usual business putting the bins out at her home.