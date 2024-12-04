Wallace allegations 'truly upsetting' - John Torode

MasterChef presenter John Torode has said he "loves being part of" the show and "will continue to be a part of it".

His comments come after co-host Gregg Wallace stepped back amid an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Torode has presented the BBC One cooking show alongside Wallace since 2005.

He wrote on Instagram that he found the recent reports "truly upsetting", adding that the "thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant experience is awful to hear".

"Since last Friday I have been away filming MasterChef overseas. I love my job, and I love MasterChef. I love being part of it and will continue to be part of it," he wrote.

"During the last few days, I've been trying to make the best cookery programme, so being busy making the show and caring for our contestants has allowed me little time to think about anything else, but that has been hard.

"But as I hope everyone appreciates there is an investigation underway, which I fully support, so I cannot make any further comment at this stage and I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward."

On Tuesday, the BBC announced that two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials have been pulled from its festive schedule, as well as a Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off and a Strictly Festive Extravaganza.

The BBC said: "MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

"The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."

Gregg Wallace's lawyer has denied "he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature".