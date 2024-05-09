‘Eunuch maker’ who broadcast mutilations of men jailed for life

Marius Gustavson has been jailed for life - Facebook

The mastermind of an extreme body modification cult who performed dozens of irreversible mutilations on other men broadcast on his ‘Eunuch Maker’ website has been jailed for life.

Marius Gustavson, a 46-year-old Norwegian living in north London, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday for running the “grizzly and gruesome enterprise” alongside six of his co-defendants.

Gustavson was described by prosecutors as an “arch-manipulator” of vulnerable men who raked in around £300,000 from the website’s 22,841 members who paid to watch videos of his “barbaric” underworld surgeries and sexual torture on others, including those performed on a 16-year-old boy.

He was involved with at least 30 mutilations of men between 2017 and 2021.

The former LGBT activist kept “trophies” of his surgeries in his basement flat and sold severed genitalia at eBay-style online “auctions” on his website.

