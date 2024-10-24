Masterplans for towns' proposed overhaul go public

Dorking is one of the towns for which a masterplan has been drawn up [Google]

Plans to revamp the centres of two Surrey communities are being put to the public.

The schemes for Great and Little Bookham, and Dorking have been drawn up by Mole Valley District Council (MVDC).

Drop-in events for residents, businesses and community groups will be held in both places on Thursday.

The council said the plans concentrated on improving streets and public spaces, getting more people to walk and cycle, and finding uses for vacant buildings.

Great Bookham High Street is the focus for that town's masterplan [Google]

Both events will take place between 16:00 and 19:30 BST, in St Nicholas Church, Great Bookham and Mole Valley District Council offices in Dorking.

The masterplan for Great and Little Bookham focuses on the High Street and village centre, while Dorking's is aimed at the town centre.

Comments can be submitted on the council's website.

Margaret Cooksey, MVDC cabinet member for planning, said: "While these ideas are still in the early stages and subject to further development, your feedback will help shape a future vision for both areas.

"It's important to note that no funding has been secured yet to deliver these plans, but this consultation is a vital step in understanding what could be possible."

After the public consultation the plans will go back before councillors in early 2025.

