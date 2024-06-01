Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, Wilder vs Zhang updates and latest results

Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 LIVE!

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang headline a massive night of boxing in Saudi Arabia that sees a new unique team event take centre stage at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, scene of Oleksandr Usyk’s thrilling win over Tyson Fury a fortnight ago. The best of Matchroom go up against the best of Queensberry in five fights held across four weight classes, with more than just bragging rights up for grabs.

Before Wilder and Zhang compete in a must-win showdown for both fighters, Daniel Dubois takes on Filip Hrgovic for the IBF interim heavyweight title and Hamzah Sheeraz battles Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams in a final eliminator for the WBC middleweight belt. The WBA featherweight strap is on the line as Nick Ball challenges Raymond Ford, while there’s also an intriguing light-heavyweight clash between Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards.

There are two points awarded for a knockout win and one for a victory on the cards, with double points on offer to respective team captains Wilder and Sheeraz. Dmitry Bivol also defends his WBA light-heavyweight title tonight against Malik Zinad after the postponement of his undisputed meeting with Artur Beterbiev. Follow the whole event live below!

Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 latest news

Start time: 7pm BST at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena

How to watch: DAZN PPV and TNT Sports Box Office

5v5 card in full plus Bivol vs Zinad

Wilder vs Zhang prediction

Wilder vs Zhang prediction

16:51 , George Flood

The stakes are huge in this potentially explosive heavyweight contest which is very tough to call, with defeat for either fighter another monumental setback that would surely all but end their hopes of making any further impact in the division or ever getting back into the world title picture.

Indeed, Wilder has said he might retire if he loses again in Riyadh.

It is a bout between two massive punchers set up for fireworks, with both men carrying serious power capable of knocking out any heavyweight on the planet and changing any given fight in an instant.

It might be messy and scrappy at times, but expect some massive shots to land... with Wilder’s formidable right hand likely to be the difference-maker, though it is worth noting that Zhang’s only two professional defeats to date - against Hrgovic and Parker - were on points.

It would be a valuable triumph for Matchroom, with double points on offer to the respective team captains - meaning four for a Wilder knockout or two for a decision victory.

Could it be what secures an overall triumph for Hearn and Co when it’s all said and done?

Wilder to win by late knockout.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5

16:47 , George Flood

TV channel: The event is being shown live via DAZN pay-per-view and TNT Sports Box Office, priced at £21.99.

Live stream: Live coverage for those who have bought the event can be found online via the DAZN website and app or Discovery+ website and app.

Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 card in full - plus Bivol vs Zinad

16:46 , George Flood

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang

Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams

Willy Hutchinson vs Craig Richards

Nick Ball vs Raymond Ford

Dmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad

Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 live

16:41 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 boxing card in Saudi Arabia.

It’s an exciting and unique event ahead tonight at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, headlined by two huge heavyweight showdowns in Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang and Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic.

The action is set to begin at around 7pm BST, so stay tuned for live updates and results throughout the night.