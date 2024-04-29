Matheson council seats declared vacant, byelection forced

BLACK RIVER-MATHESON - A group of councillors in a Northern Ontario township have forced a byelection after boycotting meetings for 60 days.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing deemed the mayor and councillor's seats in Black River-Matheson vacant today (April 29).

Paul Calandra, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, sent a letter to the mayor and councillors noting that council has been unable to meet due to failure of quorum since Feb. 27.

“It is the job of municipally elected councillors to ensure the continued provision of services for residents,” he wrote in the letter.

“This includes attending council meetings and filling council vacancies as soon as possible. The absence of meetings impedes decision-making and negatively affects local residents.”

Calandra said for the time being, the duties and obligations of council will be exercised by Kathy Horgan, manager of local government and housing for the Ministry’s northern regional office.

The last time that council publicly met was Jan. 23. Its Feb. 13 meeting was cancelled due to a CUPE rally that day. Short of quorum, the Feb. 27, March 12, March 26, April 9 and April 23 meetings were cancelled. They did meet in-camera on Feb. 20.

The scheme was started by Ward 3 Coun. Dave Dyment, Ward 5 Coun. Louise Gadoury and Ward 6 Coun. Steven Campsall who believed the council had broken down.

Dyment told TimminsToday to his knowledge, this is the first time the Ministry has had to step in and force a byelection.

“This is the right move for our community. I am super excited. I think our hard work paid off and ask me in 90 days from now and I'll tell you we're living in a great, awesome, positive community,” he said.

“We're just starting the beginning of a new chapter. We’re going to take back our community and everything will be positive from here on in.”

Gadoury said she’s thrilled that their efforts were successful.

“I’m feeling pretty darn good. This is exactly what we wanted,” she said.

Gadoury said she’s hoping to see people run for office this time around so the roles aren’t just acclaimed.

“I want the people to have a voice,” she said.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com