Maths until 18? I’d prefer a weekly flogging

It was news that made me shudder: an announcement from the Royal Society that they were adding their weight to Rishi Sunak’s ambition of achieving, in the words of its president Sir Adrian Smith, “a goal of maths for all to 18”.

It’s about 35 years since I walked out of my last maths exam (I needed fingers on both hands to figure that out), doing so in the knowledge that I’d never have to face the horror of studying it again. So I think of some poor boy like me struggling with his pie charts, algebra and equations and then being told that: “I’m sorry, young man, but this doesn’t end after your GCSEs – you’ll be doing maths until you leave school.”

Although, doubtless, in future, if you still can’t do maths when you’re supposed to leave school they’ll keep you there until you can. In which case I’d still be at school now. Still wrestling with division, be it long or short, struggling with percentages, and indeed finding multiplication of any sort virtually impossible.

According to the Royal Society, only 7 per cent of A-level students not taking A-level maths do an alternative Core Maths qualification (that’s a maths qualification that chills you to the core). And the society is concerned that that leaves some 150,000 students “with little or no maths education after the age of 16”. Or as I’d put it, 150,000 students happily rejoicing that they’ll never need to face another maths exam paper or maths teacher or maths school report for the rest of their lives.

But the Prime Minister and the Royal Society want to lasso those kids back to the maths department. “The anti-maths mindset,” said Sunak, threatens “our future economic growth [which] depends on combating poor numeracy.” So, yup, our current economic woes can be landed fairly and squarely at my feet. Because I couldn’t do maths, can’t do maths, hated maths and still hate maths.

And my teachers realised it as well. “He has a real problem with mathematical concepts,” wrote my maths teacher Mr Vinen in 1980. “Without improvement,” he added, “he cannot hope to pass Common Entrance.” Ok so he also noted that I had a “wilful refusal to try to understand and a background idleness”. But sometimes, even at the age of 11, one knows what is possible and what’s impossible.

But I’ll admit there was a bit of a theme here. A Mr Middleton wrote at Easter 1979: “William seems to have tried to do as little work as possible in maths this term.” That summer a Mr Dixon reported that: “It is difficult to tell where the genuine problems start and sheer cussed idleness stops.” While in the autumn of that year a Mr Flower wrote that he was “somewhat tired of mopping up his feeble-minded imbecilities”, adding that “other people have completed most of the work before he has written the date”.

It seems I had made a call on maths at quite an early stage (although I had some savage reports on other subjects too…) and I remember feeling I had hit brick walls as I struggled with my prep. It was mentally painful and physically too. My poor maths got me poor report cards for which I was regularly beaten by the headmaster, by slipper or cane.

While I did indeed fail Common Entrance to Eton (a theta in both maths exams dragging me well below the pass line – “Sitwell, you failed” being how the headmaster broke the news to me one afternoon) I had a second attempt the following term and scraped through.

But I well remember struggling in my room with the work. My housemaster occasionally opening the door to ask what that loud crashing noise was and me explaining, with tears in my eyes, that it was the lamp I had smashed to the floor in frustration. Indeed the memory of that lonely hell makes me well up as I write.

In time I realised there was other stuff that I could do, so I wrote columns for the school paper, and later the university paper, and aged 21 had a letter about croissants published in The Telegraph. Some 30-odd years have now passed and still I wrestle with numbers, finding myself, for example, in a constant pickle as I sell wine at the bar of my supper club. But I take huge comfort in creating words and sentences. On a good day – and I write every day – they flow. I hit the keyboard hard and with a rhythm and a sway as if it were a musical instrument, and if anyone disparages my work I know that at least someone thinks it’s worthy and pays me for it.

If you can’t do maths at 15, chances are you won’t fare much better by 18. So find something else that you’re good at and work at it so you can thrive. And when the economy grinds to a halt, remember it’s usually the mathematicians, the economists and the bankers who are to blame. Not the artists, the musicians and the writers…

