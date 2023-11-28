Matilda 'a really cool character to play,' young Sudbury actor says

YES Theatre closes its 2023 season with the story of the timeless and wildly popular Roald Dahl heroine, Matilda.

The story of a genius child with magical abilities, Matilda the Musical runs Nov. 24 to Dec. 17 at YES’s main stage, The Sudbury Theatre Centre. It is inspired by the book by Dahl but was adapted into a musical over a decade ago, garnering almost 100 international awards, including 24 for best musical.

The role of Matilda is in the hands of Elise Barry, 11, and Neve Houle, 10, local elementary school students who are both making their YES theatre debut.

“She is a really cool character to play,” said Barry, a student at Algonquin Public School. “She stands up for others and for herself and takes the lead.”

Barry said it was a challenge to get through the sad parts — Matilda’s brother and parents are not very nice, and the tyrannical headmistress is less than sympathetic — but it was an experience she won’t soon forget.

“Matilda is a powerful young girl who is very brave,” added her co-star, Houle, a student from Felix Ricard. “Despite her parents being so cruel to her, she shows them kindness. And she always puts others’ needs in front of hers.”

Houle said she had to learn some Bulgarian lines in the play, which was tough to tackle at first. Despite any challenges they faced, both girls said they felt welcomed and appreciated during their time with the theatre group.

“The material is very complex – the music is difficult,” said the play’s director, Alessandro Costantini.

“Tim Minchin is the composer and he has taken all the craziness of Roald Dahl and managed to craft this really beautiful puzzle of a score. And these two are really navigating it in such a gorgeous way.”

For Costantini, Matilda is really about the power of literacy.

“Her literacy is a big part of her ability to yield these magic powers,” he said. “It’s been fun exploring the idea of how words can equip us for any battle. How literacy, and stories, are a big part of being human.”

In the past, Sudbury Theatre Centre would close its season with a family-friendly production. YES Theatre has picked up on the tradition and come mid-week had already sold 85 per cent of tickets.

“Matilda in many ways speaks to our original mandate: stories that explore youth-driven narratives and involve young people finding themselves in the world,” said Costantini. “Apart from it being a remarkable composition and piece of writing, the story is beloved. People adore it.”

Another reason the play resonated with the artistic director was its involvement of so many children. A total of 17 local youth star in Matilda the Musical, which is an accomplishment of both patience and sound choreography. Most importantly, he said, “they are the future leaders of the theatre.”

Tickets are available through www.yestheatre.com.

Laura Stradiotto, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star