In this week’s Wish Wednesday, Denver7 wants to send a shout out to Matilynn, 8. She's had eight surgeries, three of them were Open-Heart surgeries. Matilynn’s Make-A-Wish was to go to Disney World and dreams came true for her thanks to Make-A-Wish. She filled every moment there with rides, food and princesses. She didn't want to leave and is already talking about wanting to go back.