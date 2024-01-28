Matlock: Bus station and taxi rank to be improved

Work is to begin to improve a bus station and taxi rank in a Derbyshire town.

Matlock's Bakewell Road is having it's existing landscape and street furniture removed and the lifting of York Stone paving for deep cleaning.

This is to prepare the ground for improvements to the bus lay-by and resurfaced footways.

The work is being delivered by Derbyshire County Council in agreement with Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Derbyshire County Council's cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said the authority was "pleased" to work with the district council to make improvements to Matlock.

She said: "We were planning other improvements to the surfacing and a bus shelter in this area, and so we are working together to try to minimise disruption to users of the bus station and those visiting this part of the town."

Preparatory work will continue throughout February. The district council is planning to add a waiting area for bus and taxi passengers with new seating.

There will also be the additions of real-time information boards, new street furniture alongside the planting of new trees, lighting and signage.

Derbyshire Dales District Council leader Steve Flitter said the authority's long-term ambition is to have a cinema on the site but for now want to create an "open and safe environment" for people who use public transport and taxis.

