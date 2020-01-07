Matt Baker apologises to Alex Jones for missing her first day back on 'The One Show'

Alex Jones and Matt Baker have hosted The One Show together for nine years (AP)

Matt Baker has said sorry to Alex Jones for missing her first day back on The One Show on Monday night as she confessed nerves at returning from maternity leave.

The 42-year-old TV presenter has been away from the BBC show for eight months after giving birth to second son Kit in May last year, and with Baker absent she joined Patrick Kielty on the sofa for her return.

Jones confessed to feeling anxious, writing on Instagram: “Back to work today. So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show.

“As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked ‘where are you going mummy?’

“It nearly killed me, but it’s time to go back and I’m looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I’ll miss these two. So here we go...the juggle begins.”

Baker, 42, commented: “Sorry I won’t be along side you for your first ONE back Al. We do what we do for our children .. .. #workingparents Enjoy X”

Baker announced in December he will be leaving the show in the Spring. Jones gushed about how much she will miss him on Instagram, but added she was looking forward to working with him again in January before his departure.

Jones, who is also mother to two-year-old Ted, opened the show on Monday night by saying she felt “nervous” and “out of practice”.

In response comedian Kielty, 48, quipped: "Well you see that’s quite nervous to me because I was actually hoping that you would come and everything would be completely fine."

He then added: "That's okay, goodnight," and walked off leaving Jones alone on the sofa live on air. But the joker soon returned to join his co-host.

Jones hosted The One Show since it began in 2010.