Matt Baker reveals he's leaving 'The One Show' after nine years in emotional announcement

Matt Baker is stepping down from The One Show in the spring following nine years on the programme.

The presenter made the announcement on the BBC programme yesterday evening where he became visibly emotional.

"At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect," the 41-year-old said. "The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring.”

As well as thanking those he had worked with over the years Baker also addressed viewers watching at home and thanked them for showing "so much support", particularly when it came to the show’s annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need.

Matt Baker completes The One Show's Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

The father-of-two shared that he was excited about new opportunities but was looking forward to spending more time with his family.

"Most of all I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola and finally getting to put my kids to bed on a nighttime," he shared. "Thank you everyone for the most wonderful, random nine years that you could ever wish to experience."

He confirmed he would not be leaving the BBC as he continues with his Countryfile commitments and will be presenting Olympics coverage next summer.

Matt Baker and Nicola Mooney attend the UK film premiere of "Golden Years" at the Odeon Tottenham Court Road on April 14, 2016. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Baker joined the The One Show in February 2011 where he replaced comedian Jason Manford.

He has mainly presented the magazine programme alongside Alex Jones, who is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her second child.

Jones took to Instagram to pay tribute to Baker where she detailed how much she would miss him, but that viewers could expect to see them reunited before he sets off next year.

Posting a photo of the two of them, she captioned the snap: “It’s been a joy and a privilege to share the green sofa with you @mattbakerofficial over the last 9 years. It’s flown by and I’ll always treasure the time that we’ve had together.

“You are a consummate professional, a terrific broadcaster, a great friend and I’ll miss you and your little quirks immensely come the Spring. It’s not over yet though. We’ll both be back come January to wish everybody a Happy New Year.”