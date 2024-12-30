Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane and More Stars React to 'Icon' Linda Lavin's Death: 'Went Out Doing What She Loved'

The late actress, who was 87 when she died on Dec. 29, had filmed several episodes of Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' with Bomer and Lane this year

Tributes are pouring in for the late Linda Lavin following her death at age 87.

The Alice star died on Sunday, Dec. 29, PEOPLE confirmed, and her representative said that she "passed unexpectedly due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer."

Just before her death, Lavin had filmed several episodes of Mid-Century Modern with Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer, and both actors said they are "heartbroken" over her loss.

Calling her "a brilliant one of a kind actress, who could do comedy and drama with equal aplomb, and who made each day a joy to go to work," Lane told PEOPLE in a statement, "I feel so very lucky and grateful I finally got to act with her and that she went out doing what she loved and still at the top of her game."

"I called her Mom on camera and off and will treasure the memory of sharing this happy time with such a beautiful and loving soul," Lane, 68, added.

"I am deeply grateful to have been touched by the brilliance of Linda Lavin," Bomer, 47, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "She is an icon, a phenomenal artist, and a deeply caring human being who will remain an inspiration to me, and be greatly missed by all of us. She was doing incredible work her entire adult life, and touched everyone lucky enough to know her."

"My heart goes out to her husband Steve, and all of her loved ones. Thank you, Ms. Lavin, for showing us all the way to do it," Bomer concluded.

Max Mutchnick/Instagram Matt Bomer, David Kohan, Nathan Lane, James Burrows, Linda Lavin, Max Mutchnick and Nathan Lee Graham on set of 'Mid-Century Modern'

Several of the minds behind the upcoming Hulu series, including producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan and director and executive producer James Burrows, released a joint statement following Lavin's death.

“Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers. She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat seeking missile with a joke. But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, generous and loving," they told Rolling Stone. "She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her.”

Lavin also recently starred on Netflix's No Good Deed, and the show's creator Liz Feldman also paid tribute to her, writing on Instagram, "You were, as always, incredibly gracious, totally hilarious and pitch perfect. Ready to play and full of life. Your warmth and kindness was unparalleled. I just loved you. We all did."

"I’m so glad I got to see you a few weeks ago at the premiere and introduce you to my parents. They were thrilled to meet you. And my father made it very clear to me that you were his favorite part of No Good Deed. He wasn’t the only one who felt that way. Thank you for letting me into your stunning orbit. And for allowing me to spin with you for a while. 🩷."

Several of her former costars have reflected on her lasting impact in their lives, too, including her Room for Two cstmate Patricia Heaton, who called Lavin "a true friend and a total force of nature" in a post on X (formerly Twitter).



"I just heard the news that my dear friend Linda Lavin died," Heaton wrote. "Totally unexpected, even at the age of 87."

Linda Lavin as Gloria Blecher in 'Elsbeth'

Joe Mantegna shared a selfie with her on Instagram, writing, "One of the rarest gifts in life is to make a 'new' old friend. Linda Lavin was that for me and my family. Rest in peace dear Linda."

Wendell Pierce also posted. He shared a photo of Lavin in Elsbeth on X, writing alongside it, "Linda Lavin was a consummate artist and professional. She co-starred this year with us on [Elsbeth] and delivered a wonderful performance as we launched our show. From stage to screen, she was iconic. May flights of angels sing her to her rest. RIP."



Read the original article on People