Matt Damon Jokes Casey Affleck Should Go on“ The Bachelor” – and He Agrees: 'That Would Be Must-See TV'

Affleck joked that it would be "really fun" when Damon suggested he could go on the ABC dating show

Cindy Ord/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Matt Damon attends SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of "The Instigators" featuring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck And Hong Chau hosted by Andy Cohen at the SiriusXM Studios on July 31, 2024 in New York City; Casey Affleck attends Apple Original Films' "The Instigators" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 31, 2024 in New York City.

Casey Affleck has considered the possibility of joining The Bachelor.

While the actor might come as a surprising choice for a candidate to lead the ABC dating series, his longtime friend and costar Matt Damon joked he should give it a shot. During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, the actors were asked what reality show the other would go on if they had to, and Damon immediately suggested his pal take part in The Bachelor with a laugh.

"I've thought about it," Affleck, 49, teased. "I thought, 'That would be really fun.' I swear – I gave it some real thought."

"If you went on there and just did it — fully committed to it, really did it, as well as you could," Affleck added as he continued pondering the notion, before telling Damon, "That was a good guess."

Related: 'It's Comedic Gold': Celebrities Who Love The Bachelor as Much as You Do

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Matt Damon and Casey Affleck at "The Instigators" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 31, 2024 in New York City.

Damon, 53, said seeing Affleck — who split from ex-wife Summer Phoenix in March 2016 and is currently dating Caylee Cowan — on The Bachelor "would be amazing," adding, "That would be must-see TV."

"Ugh. I wanna do it," Affleck said.

The show Damon more seriously landed on for Affleck, though, was the History Channel survival show Alone, while Affleck said his pal could compete on American Idol, explaining, "I've seen Matt do so many talent shows, back in the day, that American Idol has gotta be [the choice]."

"Here's what I'd like to see Casey on Alone," Damon shared. "That's my favorite show. I just wonder how long Casey would last, if he'd be able to get his shelter up, start foraging for food, berries. Do a little hunting."

Affleck estimated he'd last just "four days," before agreeing with his The Instigators costar's idea. "That's a great show. I'll do that one."

Courtesy of Apple TV+ Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in "The Instigators"

Related: Tyler Cameron Has Been Asked to Be The Bachelor 5 Times: 'Never Say Never'

Damon and Affleck are not the only stars to admit that they're big fans of Alone – it's among the survival reality shows that the most celebrities have shared their love of.

Rachel Brosnahan and Ted Danson both named it among their favorite quarantine watches in 2020, with Danson calling it "kind of a brilliant pandemic watch" at the 2020 Emmy Awards virtual pre-show on E!

It ranks high on Gwyneth Paltrow's list, too. During a "73 Questions" interview with Vogue last year, Paltrow named Alone as the show she'd "love to guest star on if she could."

"But I'm not that good at survival, so [it'd be] a very short cameo," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The survival series, which is currently airing its 11th season, pits 10 individuals against each other as they compete to survive in the wilderness for as long as possible. The winner goes home with $1 million – a bump up from the $500,000 prize contestants were vying for on seasons 1-6.

Season 11 sees the 10 contestants attempt to survive the "unforgiving Arctic Circle," which is "the northernmost location in series history," with only "10 chosen items."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.