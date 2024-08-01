Matt Damon Says He Often Gets Into 'Creative Arguments' with Casey and Ben Affleck But 'Egos Don't Get Involved' (Exclusive)

Damon tells PEOPLE that he has "a pretty healthy working relationship" with both Affleck brothers after over two decades of collaborations

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Matt Damon and Casey Affleck on July 31, 2024 in New York City.

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck stole the show at the New York premiere of The Instigators!

On Wednesday, July 31, the two actors and former roommates showed up on the red carpet for the premiere of their new buddy heist film at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 31.

Damon, 53, exclusively spoke to PEOPLE about working with the Affleck brothers for more than 25 years since he and Ben co-wrote Good Will Hunting. He tells PEOPLE that after all these years, there are no surprises with the two siblings.

"They're consistently great," he explains. "They're consistently incredible partners to work with. And no, there aren't really, usually, any surprises."

While the three collaborators will "get in creative arguments," Damon notes, "Those are healthy, and we know each other well enough that our feelings don't really get involved and our egos don't get involved."

"So it's a pretty healthy working relationship with both of them," he adds.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Matt Damon and Casey Affleck on July 31, 2024 in New York City.

Damon and Casey, 48, returned to their hometown of Boston to shoot the film in 2023. However, the project almost didn’t come to fruition until Casey enlisted help from Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso, Damon confirms. Casey asked Barroso, 48, to get Damon to read The Instigators script.

Damon notes that Barroso also served as a producer on the film, adding that "like Casey and like Ben" he "just trusts her taste."

"So when they say something, when they dig their heels in on something — any of them do — I pay attention," he admits. "We all have blind spots creatively or otherwise. And, when I see somebody that I agree with so much feeling strongly about something, I look really carefully at it."

According to the movie’s official synopsis, The Instigators follows Damon and Casey as Rory and Cobby: a father and an ex-con who team up to steal from a corrupt politician. When things go awry, the reluctant duo enlist the help of Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to evade capture. The movie was directed by Doug Liman, and written by Casey and Chuck Maclean.

The film also stars Jack Harlow, Ron Perlman, Michael Stuhlbarg and Alfred Molina.

John Nacion/Getty; Monica Schipper/Getty Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon; Casey Affleck

Casey also told ExtraTV in an interview alongside Damon earlier this week that Barroso was instrumental in getting Damon to join him in the movie.

“I went through Lucy,” Casey said, referring to Barroso. “Who’s way more agreeable and has got better taste than Matt does.”

“It’s true, it’s true,” Damon added.

Later in the interview, Damon shared what ultimately convinced him to take the role. “I just love the world and the characters,” he said, noting that he had also spoken with Casey and Liman about the film. “This was a very specific tone and we really wanted the movie to be fun, and fast and not overstay its welcome. So, kind of, the alchemy of all that. It felt like something I didn't want to pass up," he added.

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Lisa P. Jackson, Matt Dentler, Kevin J. Walsh, Matt Damon, Doug Liman, Hong Chau, Casey Affleck, Alison Winter, Luciana Barroso and Patrice Drakeford Le Goy on July 31, 2024 in New York City.

The Instigators releases Aug. 2 in theaters and Aug. 9 on Apple TV+.

