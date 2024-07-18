Matt Dillon, 60, Looks Out of This World in Black Bomber Jacket for New Space-Inspired MCM Campaign

The actor rocks a futuristic leather look for the luxury accessories brand

Collier Schorr Matt Dillon for MCM.

Matt Dillon is flexing his fashion muscles.

The 60-year-old actor looks dapper — and ageless — in a new space-inspired campaign for German luxury accessories brand MCM.

In one image, Dillon poses in a black leather jacket and black pants, cradling a black leather tote bag under one arm. He's seated on a stool in front of a large metal pipe.

"MCM has always been about pushing boundaries, and this year, they’ve set their sights on Mars," reads an official press release. "In an audacious move that screams ambition and innovation, MCM launches the 'From München to Mars' campaign, a testament to their vision and a nod to their tech-savvy global audience, celebrating German Engineering since 1976."

Collier Schorr Matt Dillon for MCM.

In another campaign shot, the actor sports a navy blue zip-up jacket with a hood, emblazoned with MCM's iconic logo. He also carries a blue leather tote bag with a scalloped pattern.



Collier Schorr Matt Dillon for MCM.

The campaign, shot by Collier Schorr and also starring Zelda Adams and Steph Shiu, also features AI-generated imagery, "blending reality and creativity."

In the press release, chairperson Sung-Joo Kim explains, “Our motto From München to Mars is about pushing beyond limits. Our mission is to serve the needs of digital nomads. We`re committed to testing boundaries, leveraging new technology to explore new horizons. AI plays a significant role in this campaign, not only by taking a leap in innovation but also taking the path towards a more sustainable future."



Andreas Rentz/Gett Matt Dillon at Cannes Film Festival.

The star recently stepped out to Cannes Film Festival, where he embraced his gray hair. At the May 22 photocall for his film Being Maria, Dillon kept things casual in dark jeans, a navy T-shirt, navy blazer and black sneakers, his salt-and-pepper locks on full display.

Dillon also rocked a bit of stubble and a trimmed mustache.

The day prior, the actor appeared at the premiere of Marcello Mio, where he opted for a more formal ensemble — a navy tuxedo complete with a bow tie.

In April, Dillon attended a performance of The Outsiders on Broadway, a musical adaptation of S. E. Hinton's beloved 1967 coming-of-age novel of the same name. The actor starred as Dallas "Dally" Winston in the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola-directed film adaptation of The Outsiders, alongside C. Thomas Howell, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise and Diane Lane.



Read the original article on People.