Several of Trump’s top team targeted with bomb threats at their homes

A number of Donald Trump’s top team were the target of death and bomb threats, a spokesman said.

A bomb squad has reportedly been sent to Matt Gaetz’s house after the former Florida congressman received a pipe bomb threat.

It is currently unclear whether the threat to Mr Gaetz, a close ally of Mr Trump who withdrew his name from consideration as attorney general last week, was genuine or a hoax, Punchbowl reported.

Punchbowl reported that Mr Gaetz was not at home when the authorities responded to the bomb threat, although a member of his family was.

A sniffer dog was brought in to check the former congressman’s mailbox but failed to establish whether there was a credible bomb threat. The bomb squad was called in shortly after.

Mr Gaetz was Mr Trump’s first choice to lead the justice department, but dropped out of consideration after nine days amid allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old schoolgirl. He denies the claims.

Several members of Mr Trump’s new Cabinet have been targeted with bomb threats and “swatting”, which involves calling the emergency services to dispatch police officers to a particular address.

“Last night and this morning, several of president Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, un-American threats to their lives and those who live with them,” said Karoline Leavitt, the Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman.

She said law enforcement had acted “quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted”.

“President Trump and the transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future,” Ms Leavitt continued.

“With president Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.