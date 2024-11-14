Matt Gaetz quit Congress two days before ‘highly damaging’ ethics report was to be released, report says

Former Representative Matt Gaetz resigned from the House on Wednesday after president-elect Donald Trump tapped him for attorney general – and, according to new reports, two days before a “highly damaging’ ethics report on his conduct was set to be released.

Trump announced on Wednesday that the Florida lawmaker, a staunch ally, will be his nominee for Attorney General when he takes office in January.

Gaetz and his associates were at the center of a sex trafficking investigation carried out by current Attorney General Merrick Garland. The former Florida lawmaker was ultimately never charged with a crime but remained the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use.

The 42-year-old has denied all wrongdoing, and his resignation effectively ends their probe as he is no longer under their jurisdiction.

But, Gaetz’s resignation comes two days before the House Ethics committee was set to release a “highly damaging” report regarding their investigation, Punchbowl News reports.

Fox News also reported the committee was set to meet Friday, which typically indicates they’re set to release investigative reports.

Back in June, the Ethics committee said it was investigating allegations that Gaetz “engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.”

Meanwhile, the president-elect praised Gaetz in a statement on Wednesday.

“On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization,” Trump said.

The former lawmaker was first elected in 2016. He attended William & Mary Law School and is married to Ginger Gaetz, sister of technology entrepreneur Palmer Luckey, founder of the companies Oculus and Anduril, who has funded Republican political causes.

The Independent has contacted Gaetz and the House Ethics Committee for comment.