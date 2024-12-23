Matt Gaetz sues ethics committee to block ‘defamatory’ report

Matt Gaetz is suing the House Ethics Committee to block the publication of a damning report into allegations he paid for sex with more than a dozen women, including a 17-year-old girl.

The report follows a long-running investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use while he was a member of Congress, when he allegedly spent tens of thousands of dollars on sex- and drug-fueled parties and travel.

He is accused of paying more than $90,000 to at least 12 different women, including a high school student, according to leaks of a draft of the report, which is expected to be released as early as Monday.

In a federal lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C., the Republican from Florida accused the committee of making an “unconstitutional” attempt to “exercise jurisdiction over a private citizen” by releasing a report “containing potentially defamatory allegations.”

He asked for a judge to issue an emergency order to block the report’s release. Drafts had already been published in several news outlets Monday morning.

Publishing the report would mark an “unprecedented overreach that threatens fundamental constitutional rights and established procedural protections,” attorneys for the former congressman wrote.

Former Republican congressman Matt Gaetz is accused of spending tens of thousands of dollars on sex- and drug-fueled parties and travel while a member of Congress (AFP via Getty Images)

The committee’s release of “reports and/or investigatory information” about Gaetz includes “untruthful and defamatory information concerning Plaintiff, which, if publicly released, would significantly damage Plaintiff ’s standing and reputation in the community,” attorneys wrote.

“Once released, the damage to Plaintiff’s reputation and professional standing would be immediate, severe and irreversible,” they argued.

They warned that the findings would appear to have the endorsement of Congress, media coverage would be “immediate and widespread,” allegations would “permanently remain in the public record,” no “adequate remedy” exists to retract them, and legal protections against the federal government would likely prevent him from seeking subsequent damages.

The committee did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.